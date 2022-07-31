Every team qualified for Dota 2’s The International 2022

The International is not only the biggest competitive Dota 2 event of the year, but it is also one of the largest overall esports events in terms of stakes, prize pool, and viewership.

This year, the event returns to its former glory, welcoming fans from around the world to watch the best teams from six regions battle it out for the Aegis of Champions at SunTec Singapore and Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The event will run from Oct. 15 to 30, using an entirely new format to space out games between a reworked Last Chance Qualifier, the group stage, and the main event. This will allow 20 teams to compete, with 12 directly qualifying through Dota Pro Circuit points earned from regional leagues and Majors. At the same time, the other eight spots go to teams who manage to survive one of several end-of-season qualifiers.

Any team that does not receive a direct invite after the Arlington DPC Major will have two more chances to make it to TI11, the first of which is the regular regional qualifier.

One additional team from North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, and Southeast Asia will be guaranteed a spot at TI11 through a regional qualifier. The second and third place finishing rosters from those qualifiers will be slotted into a Last Chance Qualifier, which will take place just before TI11. Only the top two teams from the LCQ will receive invites to continue into the group stage.

As preparation for The International begins and the final Major draws to a close, here are all of the teams that have qualified for TI11 through various means.

All teams attending Dota 2’s The International 2022 (TI11)

Invited teams

Team DPC Points Thunder Awaken 1,540 PSG.LGD 1,500 TSM 1,380 OG 1,340 TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Qualified teams