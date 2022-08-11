Evil Geniuses, Outsiders, and Gaimin Gladiators qualify for Dota 2’s The International 2022

With three days left in Dota 2’s Arlington Major, three more teams have qualified for The International 2022, locking in the final set of direct invites before the event even ends.

Evil Geniuses, Outsiders, and Gaimin Gladiators claimed the final direct invites for the TI11 on the first day of the playoffs, leaving a handful of other teams to go home empty at the end of the Dota Pro Circuit’s Summer Tour.

Despite a slow start in the upper bracket, Outsiders defeated Royal Never Give Up (RNG), featuring former TI-champion ana, in a 2-0 win. That result bumped Outsiders’ current DPC points to 1,020.05, just 0.05 points above Fnatic. Since Fnatic lost to beastcoast in the same round, the Russian squad snatched the TI invite before Fnatic with a miniscule point difference. Outsiders can still accumulate more points in the Arlington Major if they continue their run in the lower bracket, though they have already secured their spot on Dota’s biggest stage.

The convergence is complete. @beastcoast elim @FNATIC and gift @EvilGeniuses & Outsiders a TI11 slot.



* 12 slots locked on points

* 6 more to come from Regional Qualifiers

* last 2 from the LAST CHANCE QUALIFIERS.



Next updates => during regionals.https://t.co/4XY1FRMLRz pic.twitter.com/Nar1gvi4Jt — Ben Steenhuisen (@Noxville) August 11, 2022

With Fnatic, Team Liquid, and RNG eliminated from the tournament with zero DPC points, Evil Geniuses and Gaimin Gladiators also officially qualified for TI11. Gaimin Gladiators couldn’t qualify for the Arlington Major, but their 1,130 DPC points were enough to secure them a spot after their closest rivals were prematurely eliminated.

EG also crashed out of the Major early after their match against Entity in the lower bracket’s first round. If Fnatic, Liquid, or RNG were to continue their run in the tournament, EG may have lost their invite, which they ended up securing with 1,052.5 DPC points thanks largely in part to the play of beastcoast.

All 12 direct invites are claimed for The International 2022. The final list of invitees is as follows:

PSG.LGD

OG

Beastcoast

Thunder Awaken

Team Spirit

BOOM Esports

Team Aster

TSM

Tundra Esports

Gaimin Gladiators

Evil Geniuses

Outsiders

There are still eight spots left in the tournament, however. A team from each competitive region will have a chance to make it to the event through qualifiers. Two additional teams will have a chance to attend TI11 through Last Chance Qualifiers, which will be held after the regional qualifiers.