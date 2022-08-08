Beastcoast qualifiy for The International 2022

It’s the fourth day of the Arlington Major and beastcoast have already guaranteed a spot in the upcoming The International 2022 (TI). Beastcoast are seeded in the first round of the lower bracket and are waiting to play the winner of Fnatic vs. Aster match.

The South American Dota 2 region had an impressive year, proving to be the shining star alongside Thunder Awaken. Both teams showed they were capable of securing high-place finishes in global tournaments.

And just like that



WE HAVE QUALIFIED FOR TI 11!



We will be seeing all of you in Singapore this October



Its time for #BCDota to #MakeWaves 🌊🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/U03in83TWJ — Beastcoast (@beastcoast) August 8, 2022

Though beastcoast hasn’t guaranteed any DPC points in the Arlington Major, the status of the bracket mathematically secured a direct invite for the team. At the start of the tournament, beastcoast were ranked fourth on the DPC 2021-2022 rankings. This meant that they would only lose their TI seat if they were passed by their closest eight competitors in points.

The most simple tl;dr for @beastcoast is that since they were 4th and 12 teams qualify, 8 teams had to overtake them to push them out.



The group stage results have created a situation where at least one of teams {qualified or out-of-the-running} is guaranteed a top 8 slot. — Ben Steenhuisen (@Noxville) August 8, 2022

The group stage in the Arlington Major wrapped up in a way that guaranteed beastcoast’s TI ticket, however. With the most recent results, OG are ahead of beastcoast already, which reduces the number to seven teams. Considering Entity made it to the upper bracket and they’re nowhere near challenging beastcoast’s standings, there aren’t enough teams in the DPC-point range that can overtake beastcoast in the DPC rankings.

Beastcoast are the fifth team that guaranteed their spot in The International 2022. At the time of writing, Thunder Awaken, PSG.LGD, TSM, and OG are the other four teams that have secured their places on Dota 2’s most prestigious stage.