TSM to miss the Arlington Major, but secures the second invite to the International 2022

TSM failed to qualify for the Arlington Major after their impressive, second-place, run in Stockholm. The regular DPC season in NA ended today and TSM placed fourth with a score of four wins and three losses.

Led by MoonMeander, TSM rose to the occasion when the region’s titan, Evil Geniuses, failed to meet expectations in Stockholm. While EG crashed out of the tournament early, TSM made their way to the Grand Finals through the upper bracket.

Considering TSM also had a notable DPC season before participating in the Stockholm Major, they were expected to be on the top of the leaderboard in the last season. Despite starting off the season with a win, TSM failed to win a series versus their three main rivals, Evil Geniuses, Quincy Crew, and nouns.

Though TSM missed out on qualifying for the Arlington Major, the team secured their invite to the Dota 2 International 2022 with a total of 1380 DPC points.

The season might be over in NA, but only two names secured their spot on the leaderboard. With TSM placing fourth and Wildcard Gaming securing the fifth spot, the six other teams will be playing tiebreakers to finalize the standings.

Evil Geniuses, nouns, and Quincy Crew will play a three-way tiebreaker to decide the top three and who gets Arlington invites. 5RATFORCESTAFF, felt, and The Cut will be playing a three-way tiebreaker to finalize who is relegated.