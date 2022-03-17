PGL to host Dota 2 Major in Arlington this August

Dota 2 Major returns to the USA after more than five years.

The last Major of Dota Pro Circuit 2021-2022 will take place in Arlington, Texas between August 4 and 14 and will be hosted by PLG, the tournament organizor revealed today.

🇺🇸PGL DOTA 2 MAJOR ARLINGTON 2022 will take place between August 4-14🏅



The event itself will be hosted in Esports Stadium Arlington, where 18 teams will fight for a share of a $500,000 prize pool. Many Dota Pro Circuit points, which are required to qualify for The International, will also be on the line. The dates and details about this year’s biggest tournament in the Dota 2 ecosystem currently remain to seen.

Spectators will be allowed to enter the Arlington arena, marking fans’ return to on-site Dota 2 events. “We are delighted to announce that the spectators will be allowed to the arena, so every Dota 2 fan will have the chance to witness another Major in North America after over five years,” PGL said in a press release.

The Major in Arlington will be the first to take place on American soil since The Boston Major 2016, which was held in the capital of Massachusetts in June 2016.

“We are fortunate to be back in North America with another Major after Boston. We love to run events in the USA, and we have wonderful memories from 2016: it was a great tournament, and the fans were fantastic,” the CEO of PGL Silviu Stroie said. “Having a tremendous tournament with Dota 2 enthusiasts in the stands after a long time will be great.”

PGL will announce more details about PGL Dota 2 Major Arlington 2022 in the coming weeks.

The last event of this scale in Dota 2 was The International 2021, which took place in Bucharest. The tourament was hosted by PGL and Valve.