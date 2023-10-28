Team Spirit continues TI 2023 dominance, secures top 3 with statement win over Liquid

Team Spirit’s end-of-season revival continues after a statement 2-1 victory over Western Europe’s Team Liquid at Dota 2’s The International in Seattle, claiming back the favorites tag and guaranteeing themselves a top-three spot in the hunt for the org’s second Aegis of Champions.

Outside of game two, Spirit claimed the series resoundingly and looked comfortable despite a number of unique Liquid picks as the EU squad will be forced to complete their 2023 TI run from the lower bracket.

“I think I have the best team ever,” Spirit carry player Yatoro said succinctly following the team’s victory. He added that despite falling in map two on the Spectre—his only match with the carry so far at TI—he prefers it over game one’s Chaos Knight.

Team Spirit are Top 3 at The International. Congratulations. Team Liquid will need to make their quest to the Aegis from the Lower Bracket where they will first meet Gaimin Gladiators. #TI12 #Dota2 pic.twitter.com/7OGCPXOyeq — Wykrhm Reddy (@wykrhm) October 28, 2023

What we did get to see, however, was his Weaver, which he utilized to great effect in the deciding match overcoming a very anti-Weaver core of Disruptor, Riki, and Spectre to help see his team through to the upper bracket final.

As is tradition, Yatoro is proving a versatile position one is incredibly tough to handle, with 12 unique heroes played across his 16 matches according to stats site Spectral. However, he was quick to say his team was the key element to getting over the line against Liquid.

“Thank you everyone for supporting Team Spirit,” Yatoro concluded after the series wrapped. “We try hard so much and we hope you enjoy our games.”

Spirit continues to brutalize their opponents after their flawless 10-0 group stage. The team is now 14-2 across the tournament as a whole with both teams showcasing their deep hero pools, but Spirit looked tactically superior as a unit.

Game one was over early with a number of Liquid team fight wins only delaying the inevitable. Yatoro once again showcased the power of Chaos Knight at TI 2023 with a 12-3-13 performance backed by Miposhka’s Phoenix, while Collapse’s Axe dictated every fight and ensured Spirit stood uncontested.

Liquid bounced back in game two, taking 54 minutes to put Spirit away behind Boxi’s 9-3-18 performance on Muerta, but the Russian squad stepped back up in the third game. Yatoro leaned into an early Monkey King Bar, nullifying Liquid’s Riki and Spectre and stomping the EU squad alongside a brilliant support cast of Mira’s Invoker and Larl’s Tiny.

Spirit will play the winner of the final game of the day, which sees an all-Chinese match between LGD and Azure Ray to determine the East’s challenger for the upper bracket final.

