2-time hopefuls Team Spirit are totally dominating Dota 2’s TI 2023. Here’s why

Team Spirit is yet to lose a single match in Dota 2’s The International 2023. The TI10 champions have been decimating the competition, with many in awe of just how dominant they’ve been—and Dota 2 analyst Pain has today delved into Team Spirit’s exceptional performance, shedding light on the secrets behind their domination.

According to Pain, Team Spirit’s success starts at the picking stage, where they already have a clear strategy regardless of having the last pick in the draft. The team loads into the draft stage with one goal in mind: giving Yatoro an advantageous matchup.

Team Spirit strategically reserves the final pick for Yatoro’s hero, a move that other teams have tried to counter by banning his options, but these bans have been insufficient to limit Yatoro’s options due to the player’s flexibility.

In an interview with Dot Esports, Miposhka explained Team Spirit’s late-season revival, crediting most of their early exits at Majors to the team’s limited hero pool. Miposhka said he believesTeam Spirit understood the meta well, but their pools were limiting them.

After gameplay patch 7.34 released in summer 2023, Spirit caught up to the competition with its hero pool. Before TI 2023, Team Spirit won Riyadh Masters 2023 and DreamLeague S21, netting over $5.3 million in prize money.

Team Spirit’s success isn’t only due to their diverse hero pool though. Their extended flexibility and deep understanding of the current meta has also helped propel them to the top in recent months. They recognize the importance of having a robust late-game carry, shaping their strategies accordingly.

Even in challenging situations, Spirit rallies around Yatoro, creating space for him to farm and outpace the enemy heroes. This sacrificial approach also affected mid-player Larl, who sometimes resorts to farming scraps on the map to ensure Yatoro’s safety. However, Larl also adapted to the team’s strategy and became one of the strongest pillars.

Team Spirit also has a vast understanding of their positions in matches. It’s relatively hard to notice a time when they would force fights when they’re clearly trailing behind. The team recognizes its strengths and weaknesses, catering strategies based on their needs at a time to increase their odds of winning.

When TI 2023 returns for its main event on Oct. 20, where Team Spirit will face regional rivals Virtus.pro. They aim to match OG’s two-time record with another Aegis.

