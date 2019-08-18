Somnus and SumaiL headline The International 2019 All-Star rosters

The International 2019 All-Star rosters were officially revealed in the Dota 2 client once the fantasy tracker for the group stage finished updating.

After announcing that this year’s drafting process would be completely based on fantasy performances, Valve followed that up with a breakdown of rules for said draft.

What that essentially broke down to only one player per team could actually make the roster, and this current roster reflects that. The actual order of which player will make up which team is still not known, but the 10 players competing have already been announced.

TI9 All-Star Participants

Johan “pieliedie” Åström

Lu “Somnus丶M” Yao

Timothy “Tims” Randrup

Michał “Nisha” Jankowski

Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkawi

Syed “SumaiL” Hassan

Ding “Dy” Cong

Michael “miCKe” Vu

Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev

Akbar “SoNNeikO” Butaev

All of these players performed extremely well in the group stage and will continue on to try and help lead their teams to the Aegis of Champions during the main event.

Fans at home will be able to go to the All-Star menu in the Dota 2 client and select their favorite player from this group as a card. If that player does well, viewers who select them will earn Battle Pass points as a reward.

The International 2019 All-Star Game will take place on Aug. 23, but the official times have not been announced yet.

