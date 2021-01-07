Sccc leaves EHOME, replaced by Ahjit

Sccc has left EHOME in accordance to the player’s wishes for personal development. the organization announced today.

According to the official Weibo post from EHOME, Sccc’s departure was confirmed via mutual discussion and decision. The contract was peacefully terminated, and Sccc will henceforth be a free agent.

Malaysian carry Lai “Ahjit” Jay Son, who most recently played for LGD.International, was announced as Sccc’s replacement shortly afterwards. The roster is otherwise unchanged, consisting of former PSG.LGD stalwarts Chalice and xNova, along with former Vici Gaming and Aster captain Fade, plus Guo “Xm” Hongcheng.

Following the great Chinese roster reshuffle, EHOME was consistently in the mix as one of the top teams in China, earning podium places in four separate online tournaments from October to December.

Sccc’s decision comes on the heels of EHOME being one of four upper division teams invited to directly participate in the first season of 2021’s Dota Pro Circuit. Considering the importance of each league in a shortened season leading up to The International with the largest prize pool yet,

Sccc’s personal wish to terminate his contract now remains a head-scratcher, but one of China’s most talented and popular players likely won’t remain team-less for long. Considering the cutthroat nature of the upcoming season, Chinese teams looking to revitalize their roster could be knocking on Sccc’s door sooner rather than later.