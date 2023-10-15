RAMZES thinks Dota 2’s TI 2023 is the worst tournament of the year

"The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak."

RAMZES666 interviewing at Dota 2's TI 2023 for 9Pandas' YouTube channel.
Image via 9Pandas

Dota 2’s The International used to set prize pool records every year. This trend ended in 2022, and Valve took it a step further this year by replacing the battle pass with a Compendium. This change significantly impacted TI 2023’s prize pool and seemingly dampened the tournament’s magic, leading Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev to label it as the worst tournament of the year.

Following TI 2023’s Road to The International, 9Pandas placed third in the groups to survive the first stage. RAMZES answered a few questions regarding the tournament on 9Pandas’ YouTube channel.

According to Escorenews’ translation of the vlog, RAMZES expressed his dissatisfaction, stating that TI 2023 failed to capture the essence of The International.

“Everything is just kinda off,” RAMZES said. “This year, we had many times better events. And all the tournaments I competed in 2023 were better.”

Having played at three TIs before, RAMZES competed in the event in 2017, 2018, and 2019, when its prize pool repeatedly broke records. 

However, the prize pool isn’t the only missing element in 2023. Given the Compendium’s lack of cosmetics and interactive game modes, the illusion of “Dota Christmas” was shattered.

As a combined result, the hype levels surrounding the tournament decreased drastically since it also lost its title of the “highest paying Dota 2 event of the year” to Riyadh Masters. Alexey “Solo” Berezin echoed RAMZES’ sentiments, labeling TI 2023 as a “chill and fun tournament.”

The International 2023’s prize pool barely broke above $3 million today, and it’s unlikely to reach $5 million as the growth curve has been flatlining after the disappointing Compendium 2023 update. Considering Dota TV issues ruined core parts of the Compendium during the first two group stage days, Valve’s TI12 battle pass replacement was considered disrespectful to Dota 2 players by many.

Even if it feels like just another tournament, 9Pandas remains determined to win it. They are set to face regional rivals, BetBoom Team, today at 3 pm CT.

Related
Chaos reigns, Radiant dominates: Dota 2’s The International Meta Report – Road to TI
OG steals the show at TI 2023 with N0tail and Gorgc Dota 2 hub
About the author
Gökhan Çakır

Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.

More Stories by Gökhan Çakır