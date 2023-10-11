TI 2023: Full Dota 2 Road to The International schedule, scores, and standings

The International is (almost) here. With a major format change, Dota 2’s pinnacle tournament has all but arrived as 20 teams from across the world converge upon the ancestral home of Dota in Seattle, U.S. to battle it out for the Aegis of Champions.

It hasn’t been the smoothest lead-up to a TI in recent history, with plenty of controversy over the removal of the battle pass, the return of the Compendium, and the cutthroat nature of the group stage draw.

Nevertheless, Dota fans will be sure to tune in this week and over the remainder of October as Dota’s best and brightest battle it out for the title of champion. Before we hand trophies out, our teams must navigate the Road to the International—essentially the group stage.

TI 2023: Road to The International schedule and scores

Phase One — Group Stage

Road to TI groups A and B. Screenshot via Liquipedia

Road to TI groups C and D. Screenshot via Liquipedia

All match times below are listed in Central U.S. time (CT).

Thursday, Oct. 13

12pm Group A : Spirit vs. 9Pandas | EG vs. Entity Group B : Thunder Predator vs. BetBoom Group C : LGD vs. Gaimin Group D : TSM vs. Tundra

2pm Group A : Spirit vs. SMG Group B : Liquid vs. Azure Ray | Thunder Predator vs. Shopify Rebellion Group C : nouns vs. beastcoast Group D : Tundra vs. Talon

4pm Group A : 9Pandas vs. Entity Group B : Liquid vs. BetBoom Group C : LGD vs. nouns | VP vs. Gaimin Group D : Keyd Stars vs. PSG Quest

6pm Group A : Spirit vs. Entity | EG vs. SMG Group C : VP vs. beastcoast Group D : Keyd Stars vs. Tundra | TSM vs. Talon

8pm Group A : 9Pandas vs. SMG Group B : Shopify Rebellion vs. Liquid | Azure Ray vs. Thunder Awaken Group C : Gaimin vs. nouns Group D : TSM vs. PSG Quest



Friday, Oct. 14

12pm Group A : Spirit vs. EG Group B : Shopify Rebellion vs. BetBoom Group C : LGD vs. beastcoast Group D : Keyd Stars vs. Talon | Tundra vs. PSG Quest

2pm Group A : Entity vs. SMG Group B : Liquid vs. Thunder Awaken | Shopify Rebellion vs. Azure Ray Group C : LGD vs. VP Group D : Keyd Stars vs. TSM

4pm Group A : EG vs. 9Pandas Group B : BetBoom vs. Azure Ray Group C : VP vs. nouns | Gaimin vs. beastcoast Group D : Talon vs. PSG Quest

6pm Tiebreakers : If necessary



Phase Two — Qualifying Series

Phase Two matches to qualify for the main event. Screenshot via Liquipedia

Saturday, Oct. 15

12pm: A1 vs. B3/B4

3pm: B1 vs. A3/A4

6pm: C1 vs. D3/D4

9pm: D1 vs. C3/C4

Sunday, Oct. 16

12pm: A2 vs. B3/B4

3pm: B2 vs. A3/A4

6pm: C2 vs. D3/D4

9pm: D2 vs. C3/C4

How does TI 2023’s new format work?

TI 2023 features a new multi-phase format. Gone are the days of nine-team round-robin best-of-two’s, with teams now divided into groups of five. In Phase One of the Road to The International, each of the four groups plays out four round-robin Bo2s each, with the fifth-placed team eliminated from the tournament.

The remaining four will be reseeded into a final best-of-three, with the top two teams playing one of third/fourth in another group. The winners of these Bo3s will start their playoff run in the upper bracket, while the losers must face the lower bracket of The International immediately thereafter.

Technically, The International doesn’t begin until after the first playoff weekend, which includes the upper bracket and lower bracket opening rounds of the double-elimination run to the Aegis.

How to watch the Road to The International

At this time, it is understood Valve will be streaming TI 2023 matches across their multiple channels on Twitch. Historically, TI utilized the primary, secondary, tertiary, and quarternary Valve Twitch streams to cover the group stage before switching to the main channel for the playoffs.

For 2022’s edition of TI, PGL broadcast the matches on their channels instead, with the main stream switching over for the playoffs. We’re not 100 percent certain which way Valve will lean this year, so stay tuned as this will be updated ahead of the first match this Thursday.

This article will be updated throughout Dota 2’s Road to The International.

