How much is Dota 2’s The International 2023’s prize pool?

The International 2023 returns to Seattle for the first time since 2017 on Oct. 12 with a fresh format and new approach to Dota 2 content for players around the world. Instead of the usual battle pass, Valve is changing things up with a much different Compendium that will heavily impact the TI12 prize pool.

Every year, TI’s prize pool is kickstarted by an initial $1.6 million from Valve—representing the total prize featured at the original TI back in 2011. From there, the event is crowdfunded by players purchasing TI-centric content released in the Dota 2 client ahead of the actual tournament.

Prior to TI11 in 2022, every tournament had increased its total prize pool, typically shattering Valve’s own record for the biggest prize pool in esports history with each entry. That historic streak snapped last year, however, when TI11 failed to eclipse the mountainous $40 million prize pool set by TI10 in 2021.

But how is TI12 looking to fair in the grand scheme of Dota 2’s biggest competitive stage?

Dota 2 The International 2023: Full TI12 prize pool and Compendium 2023 price breakdown

While Valve is not running the TI12 Compendium as a one-to-one replica of the battle pass it is replacing in terms of the overall structure, the crowdfunding element for the event it is tied to remains the same. Until the Compendium closes, 25 percent of all sales will be put into the TI12 prize pool.

Valve has already dropped in its usual $1.6 million base that it has had in place every year since the original TI in 2011, though there is a chance that the company could add more money to the pot on top of that later since it is taking a new approach to TI-related content. This is not confirmed, but rumors back in July pointed to Valve upping the base amount to $3 million.

Here is the TI12 prize pool total, which Dot Esports will update frequently as new information or milestones appear.

$2,443,330 as of 1:45am CT on Sept. 29 $843,330 contribution to $1.6 million base (52.71 percent increase)

TI12’s prize pool is looking bleak compared to previous years, only just cracking $2.39 million after 24 hours, setting its pace well behind every TI since 2015. The lack of incentive for additional level purchases this year has hurt sales, so unless something changes, this could be the first time we ever see another Dota 2 event beat out TI’s prize pool.

We currently don’t have an exact timeframe for when the TI12 Compendium will end after its initial Sept. 27 launch. If it is anything like TI11’s battle pass, it should wrap up not long after the main tournament ends on Oct. 29.

About the author