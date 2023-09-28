When does the Dota 2 TI12 Compendium 2023 start and end?

Should it stay or should it go?

When it’s time for Dota 2‘s The International, even the most dormant of Dota fans rejoin the celebration. This festival used to come in the form of a battle pass, which was replaced by the Compendium in 2023.

For veteran Dota 2 fans, the Compendium isn’t a stranger since it was the predecessor of battle pass. It also allowed fans to connect with TI through various mini-events, and 2023 aims to do the same with a few setbacks.

On Sept. 27, Valve released the TI12 compendium with no real content, and players were beyond disappointed. Many expected events and interactive features before TI12, but Valve revealed the likes of arcanas and other major gameplay changes would come after crowning this year’s champions.

While the absence of cosmetics will surely damage the sales, 25 percent of each purchase will still contribute to the overall TI12 prize pool, so players who want to support the tournament will need to make their purchases before Oct. 29.

When does the Dota 2 TI12 Compendium 2023 start?

The Dota 2 TI12 Compendium 2023 started on Sept. 27, 2023. It went live alongside profile customization features and interactive events that will keep players busy during TI12, like prediction games.

When does the Dota 2 TI12 Compendium 2023 end?

At the time of writing, the Dota 2 TI12 Compendium 2023 doesn’t have an official end date. If I were to speculate based on previous years, there might be a chance that the Compendium could stay in Dota 2 until January 2024.

However, since the Compendium follows an entirely different schedule and style compared to previous battle passes, Valve might also decide to end it right after TI to make room for more content, as mentioned in The International 2023 Celebration Update.

It’s now possible to recreate TI-winning line-ups on your profile display. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Will Valve add more content to the Dota 2 TI12 Compendium 2023?

When the Dota 2 TI12 Compendium 2023 first came out on Sept. 27, it was simply underwhelming. No cosmetics and in-game mods meant the celebration event only featured prediction games and stickers.

Considering the 2022 battle pass had two waves of content, fans wondered whether it could be the same for the 2023 Compendium. Unfortunately, the answer seems to be no, for the moment, since Valve made it sound like the “big content” they were working on would come after TI, and it would be independent of the Compendium.

