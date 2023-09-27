Valve releases TI12 Compendium with no real content—and players are beyond disappointed

It might be hard to notice, but Valve released the TI12 Compendium update today, causing an uproar within the Dota 2 community due to the lack of content.

When it was revealed that there would be no battle pass for Dota 2 in 2023, many expected Valve to bring back Dota 2’s glory days with The Compendium. Instead, the Compendium blog dropped with lackluster content, making the fans question the price tag.

“7.49$ for a HUD, some voice lines, and a bunch of stickers,” one Dota 2 fan said, while others questioned whether anyone was willing to spend any money on a Compendium that featured zero cosmetics. The only notable change in the update has been the new customizable player profiles, which allow players to show off their creativity.

While the community expected a shortage of skins, the absence of active playable content or events in the Compendium update just didn’t mix well with the fact.

Before the patch, Dota 2 caster TeaGuvnor was live on Twitch for more than 32 hours, eagerly anticipating the update. As the notes dropped and TeaGuvnor went over the blog, he also couldn’t hide his disappointment. “Do I feel like something is missing? Yes,” TeaGuvnor admitted. The caster pointed out the lack of events like Cavern Crawl, wishing there would be more content during a time of celebration in the Dota 2 world.

Should players decide to purchase the lackluster Compendium, 25 percent of the proceeds will still contribute to TI12’s prize pool. Valve has also promised that “the next big patch, the next set of arcanas, and everything else” will be released “after the champions claim the Aegis.”

With so little time until TI12 and an uninspired Compendium, Dota 2 might have its lowest prize pool TI since 2014.

