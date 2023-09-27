Dota 2 caster TeaGuvnor will become a puzzle master unless Valve releases the TI12 Compendium

It’s almost time for a new Dota 2 patch, and commentator Robson “TeaGuvnor” Merritt set out on a new journey to force Valve’s hand. This time, the caster attempts to complete the “world’s hardest jigsaw puzzles” until the TI12 compendium releases.

Instead of drying out his tongue casting Dota, TeaGuvnor decided to host an interactive live stream where he’s also completing a highly complex jigsaw puzzle. Considering how solving these puzzles requires focus and a strong memory, doing this on stream while chatting with viewers will make it even harder.

At the time of publishing, TeaGuvnor is well over 12 hours into his livestream. Valve certainly hasn’t accelerated the release of the TI update in the past, with previous streams running for over a dozen hours before the update finally arrived.

In his previous attempts at cornering Valve ahead of a major update, the Dota 2 caster said “battle pass” 16,905 times on Twitch and spent hours counting rice, but it will be TeaGuvnor’s spatial awareness skills on display ahead of the launch of the TI12 compendium.

When it was announced that there would be no battle pass for Dota 2 in 2023, many thought the developer could be setting the stage for disappointment. Toward the end of September, however, a Dota 2 data leak showed that TI12’s “battle pass” could feature a visual novel, much like the Compendium from the 2010s—a standard fans wanted to see back in the game.

Only a few days after the datamine, Valve confirmed the TI12 update would bring back the Dota 2 Compendium, and the excitement levels went through the roof. Not only would a feature from Dota 2’s golden era come back, but it would also mark the start of the crowdfunding stage for The International 2023.

Despite being only a month away, the tournament’s prize pool still remains a mystery as Valve’s attempts to try out new strategies completely shifted the timings that happened before the event. In the past, the battle pass would be released a month or two before TI, giving it enough time to raise enormous funds as a prize pool. This year, however, the Compendium will need to do some heavy lifting in a much shorter length of time.

Until its release, however, tune in and enjoy watching TeaGuvnor stress over puzzles while chanting “Compendium” thousands of times.

About the author