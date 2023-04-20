Popular Dota 2 caster attempts another quirky stunt on Twitch to manifest patch release

As Dota 2 fans eagerly await Dota 2’s latest patch release, popular caster Robson “TeaGuvnor” Merritt once again took it upon himself to summon the release. This time around, TeaGuvnor has been counting individual grains of rice, and he just achieved 15,000 grains of rice at the time of writing.

The wait for the patch intensifies with each passing minute, and TeaGuvnor also puts himself against a timer with goals that he’d wish to avoid. The 15,000 grains of rice also means that TeaGuvnor will have to cosplay as Lina while attending the Berlin Major as a spectator.

While this may sound like an over-the-top stunt to pass the time while waiting for the next Dota 2 patch, it’s a familiar activity for his viewers who have seen him perform similar stunts in the past.

In September 2022, TeaGuvnor said “battle pass” 16,905 times before Valve released The International 2022 battle pass. In a November 2022 patch, TeaGuvnor repeated the word “Diretide” over 20,000 times, and the broadcast also resulted in him shaving off his beard as a result.

The Dota 2 patch’s likely to drop today, but no one knows the exact time. At the 15,000 grains of rice milestone, TeaGuvnor decided to take a break, and it’s currently unclear what kind of challenges he’ll set for himself. Regardless of where the counter takes TeaGuvnor takes, the “help” sign on his desk, written out of grains of rice, showcases the hype levels surrounding the update.

According to professional players, the upcoming Dota 2 patch is expected to feature drastic changes that may include much-anticipated map changes and reworks.