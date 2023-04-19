Dota 2 players are already split on game’s huge April update and it isn’t even out yet

Sorry to burst your bubble, but it's probably not 8.00.

Content patches have come and gone in Dota 2, with players very much used to waiting a long time for Valve–but the content drought may finally be over this week, and the community is already throwing out their wishes for the much-anticipated 7.33 update.

After one of the longest gaps between large content patches, Valve’s upcoming Dota release is supposedly “significantly larger” than the normal updates that have dotted the past few months, and while the pros aren’t a fan of major changes a week out from the Berlin Major, the community has otherwise been buzzing.

Some truly desperate Dota fans are holding onto the barest of hopes Valve will skip 7.33 and go straight to version 8.00, despite the dev’s confirmation in March that the upcoming April update would be version 7.33.

Related: Dota 2 leak says Patch 7.33 will be ‘significantly larger’ than normal

The last time Dota received a leading version update was 7.00 in Dec. 2016, which saw a new hero in Monkey King, a massive HUD rework, and the introduction of features like Shrines and Talents. The patch was also teased in an epic clip at the Boston Major, whereas there’s been nothing to suggest an update that ginormous is on the way this time.

Even though many wonder about the term “significant” in the pre-patch hype, many would rather discuss changes they believe are necessary to the health of Dota 2. A consensus on a Reddit post on April 18 was based on possible changes to Black King Bar, with the item’s purchase a requirement for the core role dating back years.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

BKB, which gives the user immunity to most stuns and spells for a short duration, has been nerfed over the years. Most recently, changes included a cooldown increase, a mana cost attachment, and a buff duration reduction.

And yet, despite the nerfs, the item is second only to Aghanim’s Shard in purchases in both professional and casual Dota in 7.32, according to statistics site Dotabuff. Some players believe the item is an obligatory purchase and a must-buy; others believe spell power-creep over the years has pushed BKB past the point of no return.

Related: 5 changes we want to see in Dota 2 Patch 7.33

Another change one Redditor said they were hoping for was a rework to mid lane. They noted the Tower’s detection range is too large, and combined with Flagbearer Creeps and Water Runes, the mid matchup had lost the flair it was once known for.

In the past, support heroes would commit time to secure Water Runes for their mid, who, with these Runes, would no longer need to focus on managing mana. With extra health and mana, as well as unfavorable terrain disadvantages and a beefy Tower range, the threat of ganks was far lower–meaning a very stale early game.

And as always, the requests for Tinker to receive nerfs or to be outright removed for this patch have come thick and fast. The mischievous inventor’s win rate remains strong at most ranks and players are fed up with the laser spamming, rocket launching, and mass-teleporting engineer–with one player even claiming they had seen Tinker “leaving the country.”

The Dota 2 7.33 update is expected to land in the late afternoon of April 20.