Dota 2 leak says Patch 7.33 will be ‘significantly larger’ than normal updates, to launch next week

The wait for the highly-anticipated Dota 2 Patch 7.33 could finally be over.

Cyborgmatt, the manager of Team Secret, caught wind of “leaked communications” from teams set to compete in the Berlin Major later this month. According to his sources, the patch is dropping “next week”—right before the major, which aligns with the “end of April” timeframe Valve mentioned in an official blog post.

The message he received said: “We wanted to provide advance warning that it’s significantly larger than a normal gameplay patch,” confirming it might have all the things that players hoped for and more.

The patch is expected to drop on Thursday, April 20, early afternoon.

"We're aiming for release early afternoon (PST) on Thursday, April 20th." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nhk2jtx8Cf — Matthew Bailey (@Cyborgmatt) April 13, 2023

The timing is odd. A patch like this releases after an event, not before, because it means the teams competing will have to adapt to the patch on the big stage. For that reason, it’s been slammed as “poor management.”

Dota 2 statsman Noxville summed up that argument perfectly: “This is really poor management. Adaptability is a key component of Dota, but it’s shocking that we expect to see some teams competing reasonably six days after a patch comes out.”

Team Spirit player Korb3n also reportedly confirmed the rumors about the patch’s release date seem to be true, and that the team is already planning to bootcamp once it drops. Others will likely follow suit.

On the other side of the fence, however, are the many fans who have been yearning for this patch after one of the longest content droughts in the title’s history, and they’re thrilled it could be around the corner.

As for what the patch could entail, map and economic changes will be at the forefront, which, in turn, will finally change the same farming patterns we’ve seen for months now. New items and balance changes are inevitable, too.

Those are some of the things players have been asking for. Anything else would be a pleasant surprise.