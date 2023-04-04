Dota 2 is suffering a record breaking content drought and the wait still isn’t over either

Dota 2 is currently in the midst of the longest content drought in its decade-long history, and it sure feels like it. The last major patch, 7.32, released 223 days ago on Aug. 24, 2022. It’s the longest stretch ever by quite a lot too—the next closest was 6.74, which lasted 204 days between March and Sep. 2012, followed by 7.30, which lasted 190 days.

There have of course been four minor patches since its release spanning 7.32b to 7.32e, the latter of which introduced newest hero Muerta into the roster, but the fundamentals and the meta have more or less remained the same other than a few tweaks.

What’s more, the wait for new content still isn’t over. On March 7, Valve said they’ve been “working on an ambitious gameplay patch for a while” and are aiming to release it in late April.

Image via Valve

If that ends up being April 30, the last day of the month, it would mean the content drought would hit 249 days—a record that fans hope will never be broken, let alone matched, ever again.

Players have been patient, but the ever-growing Dota 2 update wait has certainly taken a toll on them and their eagerness for the title’s next patch. “They better be cooking some huge update to justify this,” said one player. “I’m already prepared to be disappointed like I have been the last three years or so of patches,” said another.

The community still has no idea what the next update could include either. Earlier in the year, leaks suggesting a handful of new items will be added surfaced on the internet, which is exciting.

As TI winner and OG legend n0tail pointed out, however, the things people truly want to see are map and economy changes. It would be the optimal way to shake things up.