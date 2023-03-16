N0tail wants to see Valve ‘shake things up’ in the next Dota 2 patch, and he has some bold ideas

Of all the Dota 2 legends in the scene, N0tail is arguably the most passionate, and like others, he’s looking forward to the massive overhaul patch coming next month. So much so, in fact, that during a conversation with ODPixel while they were casting together, he couldn’t help but talk about his hopes and expectations for the patch.

First, the OG legend said he wants to see things like “map changes” and “farming pattern changes”—both of which he feels are necessary to really “shake things up.” As for how to change the map, he said it “needs to be bigger” due to the outpost.

Then, he said he wants Valve to add some additional elements that will force players to “relearn” what they know, even if it’s something small like a new shop or courier.

He suggested re-adding a shop in the side lane with a limited supply of regen items like tangos and salves and making each player have separate couriers again, claiming it would “fix” the issue of cores and supports having a seemingly endless supply of regen. “It does change so much about how all this works, like the regen plus the courier is the reason why Dota can look like it does,” he said. He feels like it’s time to change that.

The patch was expected to drop on March 6, but it turned out to be a minor patch. It did add the new hero, Muerta, and introduced some other changes, but wasn’t the major Dota 2 overhaul fans were really hoping to see.

Valve did, however, confirm the big patch was coming in April. So, we’ll have to wait until then to learn what it entails and whether N0tail’s suggestions end up making the cut.