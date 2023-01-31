A handful of new Dota 2 items have been leaked early

The Dota 2 community returned to its former strength on the back of The International 2022 Swag Bag. While many came back for the arcanas, longtime players are now looking for something new to revitalize their love for the game since a lack of major updates has caused the meta to grow stale.

With IceFrog’s return, Dota 2 is gearing toward a new patch, and some items were recently leaked ahead of the new version’s release.

The codes feature the potential names of some of the leaked items and their costs. The ones that don’t have an attached price are likely to be Neutral Items, and even the infamous Iron Talon might be making a comeback with Patch 7.33.

Considering the leaks didn’t include tooltips, fans can only speculate on the upcoming items based on their names. While Hermes Sandals could be an upgraded version of Phase Boots, one fan was able to take Harpoon and Dimensional Doorway out for a spin.

Harpoon looks to be an item that can be favored by carries who struggle at closing the distance while trying to get to their enemies. The quick pull can be enough to deal devastating blows in the late game while helping secure critical takedowns.

Dimensional Doorway, on the other hand, looks like an extended Blink Dagger that comes with three charges. This item could allow heroes like Enigma to keep their distance to get a perfect initiation, but what happens to the item when it runs out of charges remains a mystery for now.

The wait for Patch 7.33 has been long and the release date has yet to be announced. Despite the unknowns, the Dota 2 community remains optimistic since the new patch might bring significant changes to the game—and a new hero, Muerta.