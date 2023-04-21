Puppey and Gorgc dissect all the changes in Dota 2 Patch 7.33

Valve rolled out the highly anticipated Dota 2 Patch 7.33 on April 20. While the patch came at the worst time possible for some competitive teams, Dota 2 streamer Janne “Gorgc” Stefanovski and veteran pro player Clement “Puppey” Ivanov dove into the lengthy patch notes in the early hours of April 21, putting the changes to the test in the game’s practice mode.

While going over the patch notes, the duo was quick to realize some of the most overpowered changes in Patch 7.33. Considering Valve took the initiative to reduce the overall duration of stuns in the game, a new one added to Bounty Hunter didn’t go unnoticed.

Despite removing Bounty Hunter’s Shuriken Toss mini stun, Valve decided to complete the ganker’s kit with a new stun added to Shadow Walk. Theoretically, Bounty Hunter will be able to stun his targets for more than two seconds with timed Shadow Walks.

Bounty Hunter usually excels at roaming around the map and camping enemy cores. This new stun mechanic can allow Bounty Hunter to set up early scores, a type of pressure that can pile up rather quickly.

As a support player, Puppey also identified some of the new saving abilities in the latest Dota 2 patch, especially Undying’s new Tombstone interaction that’s tied to the hero’s Aghanim’s Shard. Like Tusk’s Snowball, Undying can save an ally by sending them inside his Tombstone.

Despite looking like a strange mechanic, Puppey and Gorgc deemed that this new mechanic could be overpowered since the spell has a short animation and can be used to save stunned or hexed allies in teamfights.

The two went on to try out all the exciting new features in Dota 2 Patch 7.33, ranging from MegaMeepo to the first drastic Black King Bar change in the game’s history. Mass testing the entire patch also started taking a toll on Gorgc after some time as he couldn’t test out some of the mechanics properly due to auto-piloting habits from the previous Dota 2 version.