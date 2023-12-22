‘One more chance’: Miracle- returns to Nigma Galaxy’s Dota 2 active roster amid rebuild

Nigma Galaxy is putting its all into making the organization’s first major roster shuffle a dramatic event, releasing a mini-movie trailer to confirm the return of Miracle- to the team’s active roster.

Miracle- spent the majority of 2023 away from competitive Dota 2, taking a step back after seven straight years of high-level play to deal with lingering health issues. This left Nigma without its star carry player for an entire season, which led to the team going through multiple different replacements and struggling to remain relevant.

Miracle- has always been one of the best, and now he returns to show that again. Photo via [DreamHack](https://www.flickr.com/photos/dreamhack/49425840963/in/album-72157712766082852/)

Throughout the year, Nigma failed to qualify for any Dota Pro Circuit Majors and bombed out of the two biggest tournaments the team did manage to squeeze into at DreamLeague Season 19 and BetBoom Dacha. A second-straight year full of mostly losing appears to have broken the organization, leading to management making its first major shakeup since KuroKy and his ex-Team Liquid teammates formed the team in 2019.

This started with the surprising departure of MinD_ContRoL and GH, with the former leaving the team while the latter moved to the inactive roster for an extended break from competitive Dota. Nigma’s newest signings, Yuma and Mikey, were also released, making room for the team to bring SumaiL back for a second stint where he will play midlane alongside Miracle-.

The trailer for Miracle-’s return is shot like a sequel to a popular action movie, with a focus on the player being at a crossroads between walking away and jumping back into the competition. It builds up to Miracle- clicking the Play Dota button again while saying he “found the strength to give it one more chance.” It is unclear how close he actually was to retirement or if his undisclosed medical issue has been resolved, but he is poised to headline Nigma’s first fresh roster in over four years.

Now two questions remain. Who will replace MinD_ContRoL and GH, and will Kuro be back to captain the team for another season? Fans are still mixed on whether they want Kuro to retire after such an up-and-down last few seasons, though we should have a definitive answer in the coming weeks based on the rapid release of these roster announcements.