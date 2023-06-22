Old G forced to play DPC match with 4 players after teammate leaves mid-game

Old G was thrown into disarray as their support player, Aramis, made a sudden exit during the Dota Pro Circuit Summer season. In an unconventional move to overcome roster limitations, Old G had Aramis join the lineup only to abandon the game versus Nigma Galaxy today, leaving the team with a huge disadvantage.

Aramis hasn’t made a statement on his decision to withdraw from the current DPC season, but Old G members have been speaking about the matter on Twitch today.

“We have a small situation,” Sébastien “Ceb” Debs said on Janne “Gorgc” Stefanovski’s livestream. “We don’t even know what’s going on ourselves.”

The TI-two timer pointed out everything happened so suddenly, and he still believed Aramis was a well-mannered player, but he just couldn’t play.

Volodymyr “No[o]ne-” Minenko also spoke on Aramis’ decision with Dota 2 caster Oleksii “STORM” Tumanov. According to the carry player, Aramis just wrote, “I’m quitting the team, goodbye,” on Discord, saying he wouldn’t be playing another match with Old G.

Following today’s events, Dota 2 community members started questioning Aramis’ professionalism, stating if he had a valid reason to miss matches, he could at least make a statement and potentially ask Valve for an exception.

Despite having strict roster rules, Valve, and tournament organizers try to find solutions for teams that go through unexpected roster issues during DPC seasons. Most recently, B8 was allowed to compete in the NA DPC while actually being stationed in Europe, and the team was able to retain its spot in division one as a result.

Dota 2 fans are calling the series of events Old G is going through “the most bizarre” in the game’s history, while others are highlighting that such a stunt without a valid excuse could come at the expense of Aramis’ competitive Dota career.

Considering Old G was controversially removed from the Spring season, it’s been disheartening for the fans to see them going through similar issues after buying a slot.

