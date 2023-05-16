Dota Pro Circuit 2023: DPC Summer Tour scores, standings, and points

The final push before The International.

With the Berlin Major in the books, it’s time for the final Dota Pro Circuit tour. During the Major, fans got to watch Gaimin Gladiators’ dominating run to the top, which eventually ended with another showdown versus Team Liquid.

After an epic run at the Lima Major, GG became the fastest team to adapt to the new meta of patch 7.33, allowing them to take over the event with well-prepared strategies. While some teams are getting close to securing their invites to The International, the race is still on for the majority and a latecomer to the season can still snatch a spot with a solid regional performance, followed by a strong showing in the Bali Major.

The road to Bali started on May 14, and like previous seasons this year, division one will take place before division two which will kick off on June 7.

Dota Pro Circuit 2023: Full DPC Summer Tour points, scores, and standings

The Summer tours of the DPC will be played on Dota patch 7.33. At the time of writing, 7.33c is the exact patch but the letter at the end of the patch may change as Valve continues to balance the game with minor changes.

Here are the schedules for DPC Summer Tour Division I and II.

  • DPC Summer Tour Division I schedule
    • Prize pool: $205,000 and 1,150 DPC Points
    • China: May 16 to June 4
    • EEU: May 14 to June 4
    • NA: March 15 to June 4
    • WEU: May 15 to June 4
    • SEA: May 15 to June 5
    • SA: May 14 to June 4
  • DPC Summer Tour Division II schedule
    • Prize pool: $75,000
    • China: June 6 to June 25
    • NA: June 7 to June 27
    • EEU: June 6 to June 27
    • SA: June 6 to June 27
    • SEA: June 7 to June 28
    • WEU: June 7 to June 27
  • DPC Summer Tour Bali Major schedule and invites
    • Dates: June 29 to July 7
    • Western Europe: Four teams
    • China: Four teams
    • Eastern Europe: Three teams
    • Southeast Asia: Tour teams
    • North America: Two teams
    • South America: Two teams

Western Europe DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1Entity1-0Berlin Major500$30,000
2Gaimin Gladiators1-0Berlin Major300$28,000
3Tundra Esports1-0Berlin Major200$27,000
4D1 Hustlers0-0Berlin Major100$26,000
5OG0-1N/A50$25,000
6Quest Esports0-1N/A$24,000
7Team Liquid0-1Relegation$23,000
8Team Secret0-0Relegation$22,000

China DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1Aster.Aries0-0Berlin Major500$30,000
2Azure Ray0-0Berlin Major300$28,000
3Invictus Gaming0-0Berlin Major200$27,000
4Piggy Killer0-0Berlin Major100$26,000
5PSG.LGD0-0N/A50$25,000
6Team Aster0-0N/A$24,000
7Team Bright0-0Relegation$23,000
8Xtreme Gaming0-0Relegation$22,000

Eastern Europe DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1HYDRA1-0Berlin Major500$30,000
2One Move1-0Berlin Major300$28,000
39Pandas0-0Berlin Major200$27,000
4BetBoom Team0-0N/A100$26,000
5Nemiga Gaming0-1N/A50$25,000
6Team Spirit0-0N/A$24,000
7UALEIKUMNIHAO0-1Relegation$23,000
8Virtus.pro0-0Relegation$22,000

​​Southeast Asia DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1Blacklist International1-0Berlin Major500$30,000
2Bleed Esports1-0Berlin Major300$28,000
3Talon Esports1-0Berlin Major200$27,000
4Army Geniuses0-0N/A100$26,000
5BOOM Esports0-1N/A50$25,000
6Execration0-1N/A$24,000
7Team SMG0-1Relegation$23,000
8XERXIA0-0Relegation$22,000

North America DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1nouns1-0Berlin Major500$30,000
2Alpha0-0Berlin Major300$28,000
3B80-1N/A200$27,000
4felt0-0N/A100$26,000
5Sand King Gomez0-0N/A50$25,000
6Shopify Rebellion0-0N/A$24,000
7Team DogChamp0-0Relegation$23,000
8TSM0-0Relegation$22,000

South America DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1Evil Geniuses1-0Berlin Major500$30,000
2Hokori1-0Berlin Major300$28,000
3Thunder Awaken1-0N/A200$27,000
4Balrogs0-1N/A100$26,000
5beastcoast0-0N/A50$25,000
6Infamous0-1N/A$24,000
7Infinity0-1Relegation$23,000
8Mad Kings0-0Relegation$22,000

