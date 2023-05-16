Dota Pro Circuit 2023: DPC Summer Tour scores, standings, and points

With the Berlin Major in the books, it’s time for the final Dota Pro Circuit tour. During the Major, fans got to watch Gaimin Gladiators’ dominating run to the top, which eventually ended with another showdown versus Team Liquid.
After an epic run at the Lima Major, GG became the fastest team to adapt to the new meta of patch 7.33, allowing them to take over the event with well-prepared strategies. While some teams are getting close to securing their invites to The International, the race is still on for the majority and a latecomer to the season can still snatch a spot with a solid regional performance, followed by a strong showing in the Bali Major.
The road to Bali started on May 14, and like previous seasons this year, division one will take place before division two which will kick off on June 7.
Dota Pro Circuit 2023: Full DPC Summer Tour points, scores, and standings
The Summer tours of the DPC will be played on Dota patch 7.33. At the time of writing, 7.33c is the exact patch but the letter at the end of the patch may change as Valve continues to balance the game with minor changes.
Here are the schedules for DPC Summer Tour Division I and II.
- DPC Summer Tour Division I schedule
- Prize pool: $205,000 and 1,150 DPC Points
- China: May 16 to June 4
- EEU: May 14 to June 4
- NA: March 15 to June 4
- WEU: May 15 to June 4
- SEA: May 15 to June 5
- SA: May 14 to June 4
- DPC Summer Tour Division II schedule
- Prize pool: $75,000
- China: June 6 to June 25
- NA: June 7 to June 27
- EEU: June 6 to June 27
- SA: June 6 to June 27
- SEA: June 7 to June 28
- WEU: June 7 to June 27
- DPC Summer Tour Bali Major schedule and invites
- Dates: June 29 to July 7
- Western Europe: Four teams
- China: Four teams
- Eastern Europe: Three teams
- Southeast Asia: Tour teams
- North America: Two teams
- South America: Two teams
Western Europe DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings
Division I
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Seed
|DPC Points
|Prize
|1
|Entity
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|500
|$30,000
|2
|Gaimin Gladiators
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|300
|$28,000
|3
|Tundra Esports
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|200
|$27,000
|4
|D1 Hustlers
|0-0
|Berlin Major
|100
|$26,000
|5
|OG
|0-1
|N/A
|50
|$25,000
|6
|Quest Esports
|0-1
|N/A
|–
|$24,000
|7
|Team Liquid
|0-1
|Relegation
|–
|$23,000
|8
|Team Secret
|0-0
|Relegation
|–
|$22,000
China DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings
Division I
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Seed
|DPC Points
|Prize
|1
|Aster.Aries
|0-0
|Berlin Major
|500
|$30,000
|2
|Azure Ray
|0-0
|Berlin Major
|300
|$28,000
|3
|Invictus Gaming
|0-0
|Berlin Major
|200
|$27,000
|4
|Piggy Killer
|0-0
|Berlin Major
|100
|$26,000
|5
|PSG.LGD
|0-0
|N/A
|50
|$25,000
|6
|Team Aster
|0-0
|N/A
|–
|$24,000
|7
|Team Bright
|0-0
|Relegation
|–
|$23,000
|8
|Xtreme Gaming
|0-0
|Relegation
|–
|$22,000
Eastern Europe DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings
Division I
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Seed
|DPC Points
|Prize
|1
|HYDRA
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|500
|$30,000
|2
|One Move
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|300
|$28,000
|3
|9Pandas
|0-0
|Berlin Major
|200
|$27,000
|4
|BetBoom Team
|0-0
|N/A
|100
|$26,000
|5
|Nemiga Gaming
|0-1
|N/A
|50
|$25,000
|6
|Team Spirit
|0-0
|N/A
|–
|$24,000
|7
|UALEIKUMNIHAO
|0-1
|Relegation
|–
|$23,000
|8
|Virtus.pro
|0-0
|Relegation
|–
|$22,000
Southeast Asia DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings
Division I
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Seed
|DPC Points
|Prize
|1
|Blacklist International
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|500
|$30,000
|2
|Bleed Esports
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|300
|$28,000
|3
|Talon Esports
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|200
|$27,000
|4
|Army Geniuses
|0-0
|N/A
|100
|$26,000
|5
|BOOM Esports
|0-1
|N/A
|50
|$25,000
|6
|Execration
|0-1
|N/A
|–
|$24,000
|7
|Team SMG
|0-1
|Relegation
|–
|$23,000
|8
|XERXIA
|0-0
|Relegation
|–
|$22,000
North America DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings
Division I
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Seed
|DPC Points
|Prize
|1
|nouns
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|500
|$30,000
|2
|Alpha
|0-0
|Berlin Major
|300
|$28,000
|3
|B8
|0-1
|N/A
|200
|$27,000
|4
|felt
|0-0
|N/A
|100
|$26,000
|5
|Sand King Gomez
|0-0
|N/A
|50
|$25,000
|6
|Shopify Rebellion
|0-0
|N/A
|–
|$24,000
|7
|Team DogChamp
|0-0
|Relegation
|–
|$23,000
|8
|TSM
|0-0
|Relegation
|–
|$22,000
South America DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings
Division I
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Seed
|DPC Points
|Prize
|1
|Evil Geniuses
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|500
|$30,000
|2
|Hokori
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|300
|$28,000
|3
|Thunder Awaken
|1-0
|N/A
|200
|$27,000
|4
|Balrogs
|0-1
|N/A
|100
|$26,000
|5
|beastcoast
|0-0
|N/A
|50
|$25,000
|6
|Infamous
|0-1
|N/A
|–
|$24,000
|7
|Infinity
|0-1
|Relegation
|–
|$23,000
|8
|Mad Kings
|0-0
|Relegation
|–
|$22,000