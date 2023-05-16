Dota Pro Circuit 2023: DPC Summer Tour scores, standings, and points

With the Berlin Major in the books, it’s time for the final Dota Pro Circuit tour. During the Major, fans got to watch Gaimin Gladiators’ dominating run to the top, which eventually ended with another showdown versus Team Liquid.

After an epic run at the Lima Major, GG became the fastest team to adapt to the new meta of patch 7.33, allowing them to take over the event with well-prepared strategies. While some teams are getting close to securing their invites to The International, the race is still on for the majority and a latecomer to the season can still snatch a spot with a solid regional performance, followed by a strong showing in the Bali Major.

The road to Bali started on May 14, and like previous seasons this year, division one will take place before division two which will kick off on June 7.

Dota Pro Circuit 2023: Full DPC Summer Tour points, scores, and standings

The Summer tours of the DPC will be played on Dota patch 7.33. At the time of writing, 7.33c is the exact patch but the letter at the end of the patch may change as Valve continues to balance the game with minor changes.

Here are the schedules for DPC Summer Tour Division I and II.

DPC Summer Tour Division I schedule Prize pool: $205,000 and 1,150 DPC Points China: May 16 to June 4 EEU: May 14 to June 4 NA: March 15 to June 4 WEU: May 15 to June 4 SEA: May 15 to June 5 SA: May 14 to June 4

DPC Summer Tour Division II schedule Prize pool: $75,000 China: June 6 to June 25 NA: June 7 to June 27 EEU: June 6 to June 27 SA: June 6 to June 27 SEA: June 7 to June 28 WEU: June 7 to June 27

DPC Summer Tour Bali Major schedule and invites Dates: June 29 to July 7 Western Europe: Four teams China: Four teams Eastern Europe: Three teams Southeast Asia: Tour teams North America: Two teams South America: Two teams



Western Europe DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 Entity 1-0 Berlin Major 500 $30,000 2 Gaimin Gladiators 1-0 Berlin Major 300 $28,000 3 Tundra Esports 1-0 Berlin Major 200 $27,000 4 D1 Hustlers 0-0 Berlin Major 100 $26,000 5 OG 0-1 N/A 50 $25,000 6 Quest Esports 0-1 N/A – $24,000 7 Team Liquid 0-1 Relegation – $23,000 8 Team Secret 0-0 Relegation – $22,000

China DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 Aster.Aries 0-0 Berlin Major 500 $30,000 2 Azure Ray 0-0 Berlin Major 300 $28,000 3 Invictus Gaming 0-0 Berlin Major 200 $27,000 4 Piggy Killer 0-0 Berlin Major 100 $26,000 5 PSG.LGD 0-0 N/A 50 $25,000 6 Team Aster 0-0 N/A – $24,000 7 Team Bright 0-0 Relegation – $23,000 8 Xtreme Gaming 0-0 Relegation – $22,000

Eastern Europe DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 HYDRA 1-0 Berlin Major 500 $30,000 2 One Move 1-0 Berlin Major 300 $28,000 3 9Pandas 0-0 Berlin Major 200 $27,000 4 BetBoom Team 0-0 N/A 100 $26,000 5 Nemiga Gaming 0-1 N/A 50 $25,000 6 Team Spirit 0-0 N/A – $24,000 7 UALEIKUMNIHAO 0-1 Relegation – $23,000 8 Virtus.pro 0-0 Relegation – $22,000

​​Southeast Asia DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 Blacklist International 1-0 Berlin Major 500 $30,000 2 Bleed Esports 1-0 Berlin Major 300 $28,000 3 Talon Esports 1-0 Berlin Major 200 $27,000 4 Army Geniuses 0-0 N/A 100 $26,000 5 BOOM Esports 0-1 N/A 50 $25,000 6 Execration 0-1 N/A – $24,000 7 Team SMG 0-1 Relegation – $23,000 8 XERXIA 0-0 Relegation – $22,000

North America DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 nouns 1-0 Berlin Major 500 $30,000 2 Alpha 0-0 Berlin Major 300 $28,000 3 B8 0-1 N/A 200 $27,000 4 felt 0-0 N/A 100 $26,000 5 Sand King Gomez 0-0 N/A 50 $25,000 6 Shopify Rebellion 0-0 N/A – $24,000 7 Team DogChamp 0-0 Relegation – $23,000 8 TSM 0-0 Relegation – $22,000

South America DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 Evil Geniuses 1-0 Berlin Major 500 $30,000 2 Hokori 1-0 Berlin Major 300 $28,000 3 Thunder Awaken 1-0 N/A 200 $27,000 4 Balrogs 0-1 N/A 100 $26,000 5 beastcoast 0-0 N/A 50 $25,000 6 Infamous 0-1 N/A – $24,000 7 Infinity 0-1 Relegation – $23,000 8 Mad Kings 0-0 Relegation – $22,000

About the author