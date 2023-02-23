Dota 2 has arrived in Lima, Peru, with Valve putting on the first Major of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit and the very first Dota Major ever in South America.
Considered one of the most passionate Dota 2 regions, SA fans and players alike will get almost two full weeks of top-level competition as the best teams in the world look to take an early lead in the race to The International 2023.
The group stage will see 18 teams split into nine different groups between Feb. 22 and 26. From there, the top six teams out of each group will move on to the playoffs that run from Feb. 28 to March 5.
Heading into the event, Dota 2 fans also received word from Valve regarding the next gameplay patch. This means the Major will be a cultural first for the SA region, while also marking the beginning of the end for one of the longest-running Dota 2 patches.
Related: Valve brings down the ban hammer, permanently removes over 40,000 Dota 2 cheaters
So if you want to keep up with all of the action, here is a full overview of the Lima Major, including tournament format, live updating standings, and where to watch it go down.
Dota 2 Lima Major live updates: Full schedule, scores, and standings
Dota 2 Lima Major full tournament format
- 18 teams will be separated into two groups of nine.
- Teams play against each other in a single round-robin format.
- All group stage matches are best of two.
- Top four seeded teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs.
- Fifth and sixth place teams will start the playoff in the lower bracket while remaining teams will be eliminated
- The group stage will start on Feb. 22 and end on Feb. 26.
- Playoffs will begin on Feb. 28 and end on March 5.
Dota 2 Lima Major prize pool and DPC points
Teams will be competing for a $500,000 prize pool and 1,900 DPC points at the Lima Major. To earn any prize money or DPC points, participating rosters will have to at least finish seventh in the event, or else they’ll return home emptyhanded.
Dota 2 Lima Major full group stage scores and standings
Group A
|Placement
|Team Name
|Match Record (W/D/L)
|Seed
|1st
|Gaimin Gladiators
|1-1-0
|Upper Bracket
|2nd
|Talon Esports
|1-1-0
|Upper Bracket
|3rd
|Tundra Esports
|1-1-0
|Upper Bracket
|4th
|Team Spirit
|1-0-1
|Upper Bracket
|5th
|TSM
|1-0-1
|Lower Bracket
|6th
|Evil Geniuses
|0-1-0
|Lower Bracket
|7th
|Execration
|0-1-1
|Eliminated
|8th
|PSG.LGD
|0-1-1
|Eliminated
|9th
|EHOME
|0-0-1
|Eliminated
Group B
|Placement
|Team Name
|Match Record (W/D/L)
|Seed
|1st
|Entity
|2-0-0
|Upper Bracket
|2nd
|Shopify Rebellion
|1-1-0
|Upper Bracket
|3rd
|Team Liquid
|1-1-0
|Upper Bracket
|4th
|Geek Slate
|1-0-1
|Upper Bracket
|5th
|Team Aster
|0-2-0
|Lower Bracket
|6th
|beastcoast
|0-1-0
|Lower Bracket
|7th
|BetBoom Team
|0-1-1
|Eliminated
|8th
|HellRaisers
|0-0-2
|Eliminated
|9th
|Knights
|0-0-1
|Eliminated
Full Dota 2 Lima Major group stage schedule and where to watch
The Dota 2 Lima Major will be streamed in six different languages and on multiple channels during the group stage. Fans can keep an eye on the main hub to follow all the live games, and you can also visit the following individual streams to spectate specific matches.
Eager Dota 2 fans looking to spectate the Lima Major in Portuguese, Spanish, Ukrainian, Russian, or Chinese can check the hyperlinked broadcasting channels.