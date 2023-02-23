Dota 2 has arrived in Lima, Peru, with Valve putting on the first Major of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit and the very first Dota Major ever in South America.

Considered one of the most passionate Dota 2 regions, SA fans and players alike will get almost two full weeks of top-level competition as the best teams in the world look to take an early lead in the race to The International 2023.

The group stage will see 18 teams split into nine different groups between Feb. 22 and 26. From there, the top six teams out of each group will move on to the playoffs that run from Feb. 28 to March 5.

Heading into the event, Dota 2 fans also received word from Valve regarding the next gameplay patch. This means the Major will be a cultural first for the SA region, while also marking the beginning of the end for one of the longest-running Dota 2 patches.

So if you want to keep up with all of the action, here is a full overview of the Lima Major, including tournament format, live updating standings, and where to watch it go down.

Dota 2 Lima Major live updates: Full schedule, scores, and standings

Dota 2 Lima Major full tournament format

18 teams will be separated into two groups of nine.

Teams play against each other in a single round-robin format. All group stage matches are best of two. Top four seeded teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs. Fifth and sixth place teams will start the playoff in the lower bracket while remaining teams will be eliminated

The group stage will start on Feb. 22 and end on Feb. 26.

Playoffs will begin on Feb. 28 and end on March 5.

Dota 2 Lima Major prize pool and DPC points

Teams will be competing for a $500,000 prize pool and 1,900 DPC points at the Lima Major. To earn any prize money or DPC points, participating rosters will have to at least finish seventh in the event, or else they’ll return home emptyhanded.

Dota 2 Lima Major full group stage scores and standings

Group A

Placement Team Name Match Record (W/D/L) Seed 1st Gaimin Gladiators 1-1-0 Upper Bracket 2nd Talon Esports 1-1-0 Upper Bracket 3rd Tundra Esports 1-1-0 Upper Bracket 4th Team Spirit 1-0-1 Upper Bracket 5th TSM 1-0-1 Lower Bracket 6th Evil Geniuses 0-1-0 Lower Bracket 7th Execration 0-1-1 Eliminated 8th PSG.LGD 0-1-1 Eliminated 9th EHOME 0-0-1 Eliminated

Group B

Placement Team Name Match Record (W/D/L) Seed 1st Entity 2-0-0 Upper Bracket 2nd Shopify Rebellion 1-1-0 Upper Bracket 3rd Team Liquid 1-1-0 Upper Bracket 4th Geek Slate 1-0-1 Upper Bracket 5th Team Aster 0-2-0 Lower Bracket 6th beastcoast 0-1-0 Lower Bracket 7th BetBoom Team 0-1-1 Eliminated 8th HellRaisers 0-0-2 Eliminated 9th Knights 0-0-1 Eliminated

Full Dota 2 Lima Major group stage schedule and where to watch

The Dota 2 Lima Major will be streamed in six different languages and on multiple channels during the group stage. Fans can keep an eye on the main hub to follow all the live games, and you can also visit the following individual streams to spectate specific matches.

Eager Dota 2 fans looking to spectate the Lima Major in Portuguese, Spanish, Ukrainian, Russian, or Chinese can check the hyperlinked broadcasting channels.