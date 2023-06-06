Ukrainian Dota 2 team manages to retain Division 1 seat while playing NA matches from home

Despite grappling with high ping and navigating a significant time zone difference, B8’s determination allowed them to narrowly escape relegation after an intense 12-hour tiebreaker marathon to remain in the first division of North American Dota Pro Circuit.

With only a single series win in the regular season, Danil “Dendi” Ishutin’s B8 found itself in a three-way tiebreaker versus Alpha and Sand King Gomez.

In the first two rounds, SKG lost versus Alpha, who then lost to B8. With B8 failing to defeat SKG in the first two rounds, the tiebreakers proceeded to the third round, and by that point, most fans had already called it a night.

As the total number of viewers declined due to sleep schedules, B8 were able to defeat both Alpha and SKG in back-to-back matches. Considering B8 is currently located in Europe, there was also a noticeable ping difference between them and the local teams.

While many fans doubted B8’s presence in NA since they migrated to the league after buying their slot, the half-day-long tiebreakers were convincing enough for NA Dota fans to appreciate B8.

At the beginning of the 2023 season, B8 relocated to NA, and they only returned to Europe during the Berlin Major time-off. The team wouldn’t be able to return to NA due to travel restrictions, but Valve decided to make an exception and let them compete as they were affected by unforeseen circumstances.

Valve’s decision was against the travel rulings of the DPC, and the situation caused heated debates within the community, but with B8 pulling through at the end, the critics took a step back. Not only were the tiebreakers an endurance test, but B8 also ended it in style as Dendi took over the mid-lane with his iconic Pudge.

