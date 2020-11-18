MISERY’s 5men disbands after 3 months

Dota 2 squad 5men, whose players banded together after Cloud9 and OG.Seed dropped their rosters earlier this year, is no more.

The news comes from a post by EPICENTER, who’s hosting the EPIC League tournament right now. 5men, who were participating in Division Two, will be handed def-losses for every game after withdrawing from the event.

The 5MEN has gone their seperate ways. Thanks to all the people who supported us through our run. I am not going anywhere though, still looking to compete and i will start streaming a bit the coming months. 🙂 — Rasmus Filipsen (@MiSeRyDOTA) November 18, 2020

Former team captain MISERY, who confirmed in a personal post that the players have “gone their separate ways,” said he’s still looking to compete and will start temporarily streaming.

The stack’s midlaner, Ramus “Chessie” Blondin, wrote that “the motivation in the team was really low” and said he was “honestly impressed” with the team’s short runs and results despite a “lack of practice.”

While 5men didn’t gain any notable placements, the team put up a fight against some of the best squads in Europe throughout their short-lived stint.

The team initially started impressively, immediately qualifying for the Immortal Division of one of the highest-profile online tournaments of the year, the OMEGA League, amidst tough tier-two competition.

In the recent ESL One Germany Online, the stack was on the verge of a series victory against Team Nigma, which would have guaranteed them a slot in the playoffs.

An unfortunate misplay from Marcus “Ace” Hoelgaard on his carry Spectre cued a downward spiral, though. The team failed to recover in a hard-fought game two and saw their lead fully overturned in a decisive third game.