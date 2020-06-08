OG Seed disbands due to multi-team ownership conflicts

There’s a reason why so few organizations own multiple rosters and can pull off the feat without issue in the Dota 2 competitive scene—and that’s due to the large conflict of interest that comes along with it.

OG has run into multiple issues when trying to navigate the current competitive landscape with OG Seed. And today, OG decided to disband the team—Omar “Madara” Dabachach, Rasmus “Chessie” Blomdin, Andreas “Xibbe” Ragnemalm, Zfreek, Petu “Peksu” Vaatainen (captain), and Allen “Bonkers” Cook (manager)—for the benefit of both the organization and its players.

Farewell OG.Seed!



We would like to thank all our OG.Seed players for their great work, commitment and friendship.



We are extremely proud to see how you’ve evolved and how much progress you’ve made.



🌱 Read more: https://t.co/psNqnwQ968#DreamOG pic.twitter.com/jYGxSqzTv7 — OG (@OGesports) June 8, 2020

The main issue that the organization was running into was the inability to have the main OG roster and Seed compete in the same events. Most tournament organizers don’t allow multiple rosters from the same org to compete in the same tournaments, meaning Seed would be relegated to mostly tier two or three events, which isn’t what the original plan was.

Valve events allow for multi-team ownership to function and compete in Minors and Majors with no issues up until The International. But the pivot to online events put a time on how long Seed would last.

“We always knew the two rosters would not be able to compete in TI10 under OG, but as the new calendar started shaping into regional tournaments, we saw that having two rosters competing in the same tournament created a potential conflict of interest,” OG said. “We worked with other teams and Tournament Organizers to try to find a solution, but despite our efforts, we realized that it was still probably a little too soon to try to properly implement multi-team ownership.”

Because of this conflict, OG is now working with the Seed roster to find them a new home and will keep them under contract until July 1—or until a deal is reached with a new organization.

Seed was a good idea that also ended up being a rather successful venture for OG since all of the players flourished underneath n0tail, Ceb, and the organization’s leadership. The roster competed in more than a dozen tournaments, qualifying for ESL One Los Angeles Online and WePlay! Pushka League while playing against some top-level talent.

The highest point of the subsidiary roster was a second-place finish at Dota Summit 12, where they upset Evil Geniuses and made the finals in what would be the final Dota LAN event before the COVID-19 pandemic really took hold.

OG is openly helping field offers for the team for the rest of the month, so there should be news of potential transfers for the promising roster in the coming weeks.