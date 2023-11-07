MATUMBAMAN is returning to competitive Dota 2—but at an amateur tournament in Finland

Small-time Dota 2 tournaments are the perfect outlet for local communities to gather and see who’s the best around the block—unless there’s a TI-champion waiting for you at the event in the form of Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen.

Despite ending his competitive Dota 2 career in 2022, MATUMBAMAN can’t stay away from the game. After joining the TI 2023 panel in October, the TI7 winner is now set to play in a local Finnish LAN event with a $1,600 prize pool.

MATUMBAMAN’s team, named Lasse’s best men + Tommi, was directly invited to the event, and they’ll be accompanied by seven other teams that will come from three qualifier rounds.

That’s not who you wanted to see at the local. Image via Valve [https://www.flickr.com/photos/dota2ti/52464651455/]

The Finnish core player hasn’t made an official comment regarding his interest in this tournament, but it looks like he’s just after having some fun with his friends while supporting his local Dota 2 scene.

Though there aren’t any other notable names in the event, many Dota 2 fans have already shown interest in following the event as it starts on Dec. 15. Others commented on the undying love MATUMBAMAN has for Dota 2, wishing for his return to the competitive scene since Dota 2 retirements tend to be short-lived.

Winning TI7 with Team Liquid, MATUMBAMAN has been one of the most influential players in the Dota 2 scene ever since. After lifting the Aegis in 2017, Matu had to restart his career in 2019 after a kick that divided the Dota 2 scene into two. It wouldn’t take long for Matu to find himself a spot in top rosters again as the player joined Team Secret and then the newest iteration of Liquid at the end of his career.

MATUMBAMAN joined the Finnish army in 2023 after announcing his retirement, but even after a significant time away from the game, he can’t seem to resist the temptations of the Ancients.