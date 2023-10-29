F**k this s**t’: MATUMBAMAN leaves TI 2023 panel early after Team Liquid elimination

Dota 2 fans got a nice surprise during the elimination series between Gaimin Gladiators and Team Liquid in the form of Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen joining the talent panel between matches. The former Liquid player’s completely unbiased commentary ended early, however, when he walked away from the analyst desk following Gaimin’s 2-1 win.

Throughout the first two days of the TI12 main event, Matu was providing a mix of fantastic insight into drafts and hilarious commentary as he tried to cover his Liquid bias—when he wasn’t stealing Blitz’s PC to play World of Warcraft.

Whether it be calling Nisha the best player in the world or giving his takes on which heroes are considered good, bad, or even “double-good,” Matu provided viewers with several highlight moments on the broadcast. There was even one instance of the former Liquid player having a dilemma on who to support when Gaimin drafted his beloved Lone Druid for Ace in game two.

After that crisis of allegiance, Matu was back to his absolutely-not-Liquid-fan ways for game three. And, after a tough loss to Gaimin ended Liquid’s TI12 run in a tie for fifth place, Matu represented the org’s entire fanbase as he walked off stage.

“Gaimin Gladiators [has been an] absolute championship-worthy team throughout the whole season,” Matu said. “Amazing performance, shout out [to] them. It’s very sad to be a Liquid fan today. I, like every Liquid fan, need some beer right now. In fact, I need a beer right now. Liquid is out, so Matu is going to be out. Fuck this shit.”

While the camera didn’t show this moment, according to multiple TI attendees on Reddit, Matu did actually take his mic off and exit the panel area early—leaving the other talent to hold their laughter and try to get things back on track for the broadcast.

One user noted that Resolut1on was waiting off-stage for Matu, where the two shared a laugh, high five, and hug before the former Team Secret offlaner joined the panel.

Whether Matu will return for any of the panels during TI12’s final day is yet to be seen, but for now, he is probably with his former teammates as they try to move on from a devastating end to their 2023 Dota 2 campaign.

About the author