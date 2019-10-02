This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

David “LD” Gorman will come out of retirement to cast the Dota Pro Circuit qualifiers with Beyond the Summit.

As one of BTS’ co-founders, LD confirmed his hiatus from commentating due to his added responsibilities at the studio after TI7. LD was recently announced as one of the talents for BTS’ extensive coverage of the DPC qualifiers, likely as one of the rotating duos due to the studio’s penchant for covering every single region across the day.

David Gorman on Twitter the rumors of my death were greatly exaggerated i am in fact alive and look forward to talking about video games with my friends waow https://t.co/T90Uwuvrr8

David “LD” Gorman is an iconic figure in the casting community. Beginning his casting career in 2012, he rapidly rose through the ranks to become one of the premier casters in the world. The man is responsible for some of the most iconic lines in Dota 2 history, including Natus Vincere’s legendary“The Play” from The International 2012, Alliance’s comeback victory at TI3 and of course, “WAOW”!

Volume warning:

LD co-founded Beyond the Summit with fellow caster David “GoDz” Parker, with BTS now becoming a leading organization for both casting and creating tournaments, such as the Summit tournaments for various esports. With BTS increasing in scope and size, LD became increasing active behind the scenes, but decreasingly so in front of the mic.

While he might not be casting on the biggest stage, the community will surely appreciate one of its most legendary figures commentating again, even if it’s just for the DPC qualifiers. The DPC qualifiers begin Oct. 5.