Iceiceice, eyyou leave Fnatic’s Dota 2 roster

Singaporean Dota 2 veteran iceiceice has left Fnatic following the expiry of his contract, the organization announced today. New recruit Nico “eyyou” Barcelon, who had been with the team for just one week, has also departed.

After two years with Fnatic, the organization stated that iceiceice had “gained an interested in playing for another region” during his break. This suggests that the Southeast Asian legend, now 30 years old, might be heading overseas once more. The Singaporean previously had successful stints with legendary Chinese organizations such as Team DK, Vici Gaming, and EHOME.

As part of our Dota 2 restructure we are announcing the departure of @iceiceicedota and @eyyoudota2.



We wish them all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/unAmmmsjBr — FNATIC (@FNATIC) September 16, 2020

The veteran offlaner might be looking to reunite with former teammate Jabz, who was released by Fnatic one week ago. Iceiceice has repeatedly stated his admiration for the Thai support on his stream, and the pair played together for four years through three different organizations. With recent teammate 23savage headed to China as part of VG’s new roster, it’s not an unprecedented path.

Fnatic also parted with eyyou in a mutual agreement, after trialing the hard support as a captain for a week. The roster has been lackluster in the BTS Pro Series 3 so far. In spite of their numerous personnel changes, the team failed to win a single game.

The revamped roster will play with Korean offlaner Sangdon “Forev” Lee again, who previously stood in for the team for ESL One Thailand. Former Geek Fam player Kenny “Xepher” Deo will be the team’s new position five.