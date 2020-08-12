Fnatic’s iceiceice on break until DPC restart, Forev to stand-in

Fnatic’s veteran offlaner iceiceice will be on break until the Dota Pro Circuit restarts, the organization announced today. Lee “Forev” Sang-don is stepping in for the ESL One Thailand 2020: Asia tournament.

With online tournaments in full swing since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, iceiceice appears to have frozen himself out until the DPC returns. With no predictable end in sight, the experienced Singaporean might be out of the professional scene for a while.

This marks the second change for Fnatic’s Dota 2 roster in as many weeks. The Southeast Asian titans recruited Filipino superstar Raven from Geek Fam in lieu of rookie Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon.

Forev was formerly a part of legendary Korean esports organization T1’s first foray into Dota 2. While he was the first player to headline the roster, it took several months for a complete team to be drafted around the Korean offlaner. A lack of results saw Forev part ways with the club last month.

ESL One Thailand 2020: Asia features both SEA and China teams. Usual SEA powerhouses like Fnatic, TNC Predator, BOOM Esports, and Geek Fam are present. China will be represented by Royal Never Give Up and surprise dark horses Sparking Arrow Gaming, whose most recent achievements include beating out perennial contenders Vici Gaming in a BEYOND EPIC upset sweep.

ESL One Thailand will run from Aug. 20 to Sept. 6. A prize pool of up to $135,000 is up for grabs, with the winner standing to gain the lion’s share of $50,000.