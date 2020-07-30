T1 parts ways with Dota player Forev

Lee “Forev” Sang-don was the first Dota 2 player signed to T1’s roster when the organization made the leap into the competitive scene. And after 11 months with no sustained success, both sides agreed to part ways and explore other options.

Forev was the only player to stick on the team’s roster despite the organization going through two major shakeups before landing on its current lineup.

금일부로 T1 DOTA2에서 활동한 Forev 이상돈 선수와 상호협의하에 계약을 종료하게 되었습니다. 이상돈 선수의 새로운 도전을 응원합니다.



Today we part ways with Forev. We highly appreciate his contribution to the team and wish him all the best.#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/heiTyjDYvK — T1 (@T1) July 30, 2020

Since its formation, T1’s Dota team never placed higher than seventh at a tier-two event, with their only wins coming from tier-three tournaments in May—the Hephaestus Cup and SEA Dota Invitational 2020. The organization has never qualified for a tier-one tournament and is usually eliminated by veteran stacks like IO.

A big part of signing Forev was keeping the Korean Dota legacy alive, as he was a part of several legendary rosters like MVP Phoenix. The team couldn’t find the right balance of talent, however, going through more than a dozen players before finally making this move.

According to Valve’s Majors and Minors registration, Forev has not been officially dropped from the team yet. This could be because management is waiting to find his replacement first, or that this isn’t the only move that is going to be made. The team is comprised of Galvin “Meracle” Kang Jian We, Muhammad “inYourdreaM” Rizky, Tri “Jhocam” Kuncoro, and Wilson “Poloson” Koh Chin Wei.

Pyo “MP” No-a and Nicholas “xFreedom” Lim are also still present on the team as coaches.