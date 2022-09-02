Everything missing in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass

The wait for the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass ended on Sept. 1. Like the previous ones, the latest battle pass features arcanas, immortal items, taunts, sprays, and emoticons. Though the official battle pass blog looked full of content, it didn’t take long for fans to realize there was a lot of content missing.

A handful of features that were present in last year’s battle passes were missing in the 2022 battle pass. Considering they weren’t even scheduled for Part II of the 2022 battle pass, some community members weren’t happy with the battle pass content.

Here’s everything that’s missing in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass.

Creeps and terrain.

Gambling mechanics like Rylai’s Wheel and Secret Shop.

Third Immortal Chest.

Portal and Shovel mechanics that helped players level up their battle pass.

Achievements.

Wagering mechanics allowed players to bet on who would win at the beginning of a match for battle points.

The third arcana. There are only two arcanas in the 2022 battle pass.

The arcana vote to decide on one of next year’s arcana receivers.

PvE content.

Fewer treasures compared to past battle passes.

The International themed versus screen, which is currently labeled as “coming soon.”

Mini-games.

Baby Roshan.

The battle pass level 2000 reward, Roshan replica.

The content listed above was present in last year’s Dota 2 battle passes. In addition to the missing content, this year’s battle pass’ different release schedule puts fans in a difficult spot when it comes to finalizing TI’s prize pool.

The battle pass also allows players to fund The International, but Valve might raise less money than last year due to the missing content and the timeline of the battle pass release. On average, battle passes were released 120 days before TI, while the 2022 battle pass went live almost 60 days before The International 2022 finals, giving it less time to surpass past years’ TIs prize pools.