While you can always let your team have a piece of your mind via the game’s voice chat system, you’ll need to resort to texts to communicate with the enemy team. Even if you’re the best poet in Dota 2, there will be moments you won’t be able to express yourself with words. This is where emoticons come on.

Emoticons are Dota 2’s emojis featuring various heroes from the game.

Considering the Dota 2 humor also evolves with the game, there has been a constant stream of new emoticons to make sure players can always find the best one to express their situation.

The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass introduced more emoticons to the game, and players will be able to unlock them by leveling up their battle pass.

All new emoticons in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass

Radiance – Dawnbreaker – Shadow Demon – Anti Mage – Tangoes – Chaos Knight Emoticons – Screengrab via Valve Marci – Lich – Meepo – Tusk – Hellbear – Earthshaker Emoticons – Screengrab via Valve The Aegis Emoticon – Screengrab via Valve

In addition to the emoticons, the battle pass tiers will be decked out with arcanas, immortal skins, taunts and more. Valve will also release the Part II of the Dota 2 battle pass in the upcoming months, meaning there will be even more content.

The battle pass is Dota 2‘s way of celebrating biggest esports event of the year, The International 2022.

The event will be held in Singapore this year and the most skilled Dota 2 teams from all around the world will gather to find out who is the best.