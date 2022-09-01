When does Part II of the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass release?

Dota 2’s 2022 battle pass is here, or at least its first half. Valve is applying a different release schedule for this year’s battle pass, dividing it into two parts.

Though most of the new content arrived with the first part, there’s still a lot to unlock in the battle pass that will become available with part two. An arcana, new immortal skins, and even taunts will be locked until Part II starts.

Valve decided to implement this new approach to increase the total duration of the battle pass, giving players more time to unlock all the content in the battle pass as a result as

When will Part II of the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass release?

The Part II of the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass will be released after Oct. 30. Valve is planning to release the second part of the 2022 battle pass after The International champions are crowned in Singapore.

The 2022 battle pass Part II will feature the classic Diretide event. After becoming a seasonal joy for the Dota 2 community in 2012 and 2013, Diretide was not held for the next six years. Though the event came back in 2020, it was nowhere to be seen once again until the 2022 battle pass. The second chapter of the battle pass will also feature more cosmetics in the form of an arcana and immortal items.

Players looking to unlock all the content in the battle pass will have the option to purchase tiers or complete the battle pass mission to level up their pass in the upcoming months.