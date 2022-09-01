How much does the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass cost? All level bundle prices

After nearly a three-month delay from when it has released in previous years, the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass is live for all players and includes plenty of new content to enjoy both now and in the future. There is a big emphasis on “future” too, since Valve is splitting this battle pass up into two parts—one pre and one post-The International 11 in October.

As usual, the battle pass functions on a level system, with each level unlocking new Dota 2 content as you go up the tiers.

Most of the best rewards start coming in at the higher levels, such as the new Faceless Void Arcana being unlocked at Level 495 and a Crystal Maiden Arcana sitting at Level 148. A lot of that top tier content will be released in Part II of the battle pass later, but thankfully any levels you obtain now will carry over to that portion too—meaning all that content should instantly unlock when it releases if you are a high enough level.

But before you get to thinking of levels, you actually need to buy the battle pass first. And, just like in previous years, you have several options to choose from initially and the potential for more to come later when Valve adds more Level Bundles. With that in mind, here are all of the prices and bundles you can get with the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass.

Every price and level bundle option for the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass

Image via Valve