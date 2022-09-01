The countdown to The International 2022 has started and Valve released the first part of the 2022 battle pass.
Packed with Arcanas, Personas, and Immortal Items, this year’s battle pass is looking to enhance the Dota experience of players both before The International and after the Aegis is lifted.
In the upcoming months, the item effects and parts of the map will change to fit TI11’s theme for players who purchase the battle pass. Like previous years the base battle pass bundle in Dota 2 costs $9.99. Players looking to get a head start can purchase the level 50 bundle for $29.35 and level 100 bundle for $44.99.
All new Arcanas and skins in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass
- Faceless Void — Claszian Apostasy
- Razor — Voidstorm Asylum — Arriving in Part Two after the International 2022
All new Personas in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass
- Phantom Assassin — Exile Unveiled
- Crystal Maiden — Conduit of the Blueheart — Arriving in Part Two after the International 2022
All new Prestige Items in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass
- Primal Beast — Prestige Bundle
All new Immortal Items in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass
- Centaur Warrunner — Infernal Cavalcade
- Enchantress — Flutterstep
- Templar Assassin — Seclusions of the Void
- Venomancer — Aktok’s Glory
- Meepo — Everglyph Goggles
- Bristleback — Blastmitt Berserker
- Hoodwink — The Strings of Suradan
- The 2022 Battle Pass Emblem
All new Golden Immortal Items in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass
- Templar Assassin — Golden Seclusions of the Void
- Centaur Warrunner — Golden Infernal Cavalcade
All new Wards and Couriers in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass
- Silkwing Spotters — Ward
- Pouches — Courier
All new Taunts in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass
- Sand King — Get Up and Trance
- Tidehunter — Melon Massacre
- Chen — Joyless Pleasure
- Abaddon — Dapper Duo
- Bloodseeker — Blades of Glory
All new Sprays in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass
All new Vials in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass
- Chrome Vial
- Dry Vial
- Oil Vial
- Electric Vial
- Slime Vial
- Potion Vial
- Blood Vial