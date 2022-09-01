The countdown to The International 2022 has started and Valve released the first part of the 2022 battle pass.

Packed with Arcanas, Personas, and Immortal Items, this year’s battle pass is looking to enhance the Dota experience of players both before The International and after the Aegis is lifted.

In the upcoming months, the item effects and parts of the map will change to fit TI11’s theme for players who purchase the battle pass. Like previous years the base battle pass bundle in Dota 2 costs $9.99. Players looking to get a head start can purchase the level 50 bundle for $29.35 and level 100 bundle for $44.99.

All new Arcanas and skins in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass

Faceless Void — Claszian Apostasy

— Claszian Apostasy Razor — Voidstorm Asylum — Arriving in Part Two after the International 2022

All new Personas in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass

Phantom Assassin — Exile Unveiled

— Exile Unveiled Crystal Maiden — Conduit of the Blueheart — Arriving in Part Two after the International 2022

All new Prestige Items in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass

Primal Beast — Prestige Bundle

All new Immortal Items in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass

Centaur Warrunner — Infernal Cavalcade

Enchantress — Flutterstep

Templar Assassin — Seclusions of the Void

Venomancer — Aktok’s Glory

Meepo — Everglyph Goggles

Bristleback — Blastmitt Berserker

Hoodwink — The Strings of Suradan

The 2022 Battle Pass Emblem

All new Golden Immortal Items in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass

Templar Assassin — Golden Seclusions of the Void

— Golden Seclusions of the Void Centaur Warrunner — Golden Infernal Cavalcade

All new Wards and Couriers in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass

Silkwing Spotters — Ward

— Ward Pouches — Courier

All new Taunts in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass

Sand King — Get Up and Trance

— Get Up and Trance Tidehunter — Melon Massacre

— Melon Massacre Chen — Joyless Pleasure

— Joyless Pleasure Abaddon — Dapper Duo

— Dapper Duo Bloodseeker — Blades of Glory

All new Sprays in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass

All new Vials in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass

