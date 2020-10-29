Diretide returns to Dota 2 for the first time since 2013

There are so many tasty treats you can win by simply avoiding the Roshan.

The community asked and Valve has delivered. Diretide is making its return to Dota 2 for the first time since 2013, Valve announced today, bringing the lumbering Roshan out of its pit as it hunts for candy, goodies, and blood.

Despite how COVID-19 has impacted development for the game, Valve is bringing back the special event where players will compete in a five-vs-five contest to collect the most Greevil Taffy to add to their team’s bucket.

Diretide returns to Dota 2. Learn more at: https://t.co/Nus17l5Gfy pic.twitter.com/bScnec8xnE — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) October 29, 2020

Teams will harvest the sweet treats from all over the map and work to add to their total, but the enemy squad can just as easily steal your candy too. The mighty Roshan is also on the prowl, leaving his pit to roam the river with the goal of killing the players and taking the Greevil Taffy for itself.

If you do run into the Roshan, you can leave some of your taffy behind to satiate its hunger and bloodlust. Otherwise, you might fall victim to its powerful attacks.

Along with the new game mode, players can earn Diretide points by playing regular matches too. Every 100 points will grant players one of the Roshan’s Rewards, including the Scatterbrains Courier, Diretide Shader Effect, the revamped Hallowed Chest of the Diretide treasure, and more. In total, there are over 75 treats that you can view on the official Dota blog.

The Hallowed Chest of the Diretide revamped treasure has some incredible items inside, such as the Emblem of the Diretide, Immortal Sets for Juggernaut, Snapfire, Slark, and Sniper, and other rare collectibles.

Unlike most spooky season events, this is actually a seasonal entry that will run until just before Christmas, ending on Dec. 22. That gives Dota 2 players plenty of time to gather all of the treats they want before they’re devoured by the Roshan.