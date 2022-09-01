The wait is finally over for Dota 2 fans as Valve released the 2022 battle pass. With each battle pass, comes great cosmetics and a new incentive for players to continue enjoying their favorite game, Dota 2.

Like previous years, the 2022 battle pass features long-awaited arcanas, personas, and immortal skins. While the battle pass is live, players will be able to unlock these items by leveling up. Considering battle pass items aren’t marketable on Steam’s Community Market, getting them through the battle pass will be the only way for players to acquire them, for the time being.

Though arcanas and personas often take the spotlight when it comes to battle pass cosmetics, items like sprays and taunts also spice up the playfield, allowing players to show character.

All new Sprays and their unlock levels in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass

Dopple Gang — Unlocks at battle pass level 20 — Screengrab via Valve

Ground Beef — Unlocks at battle pass level 41— Screengrab via Valve

Demonstrably Mad — Unlocks at battle pass level 85 — Screengrab via Valve

Chicken Stonks — Unlocks at battle pass level 107 — Screengrab via Valve

It’s Yours My Friend — Unlocks at battle pass level 129 — Screengrab via Valve

Pawtergeist — Unlocks at battle pass level 173 — Screengrab via Valve

Disco Thunder — Unlocks at battle pass level 213 — Screengrab via Valve

Curry for Your Carry — Unlocks at battle pass level 271 — Screengrab via Valve

Tiny Airlines — Unlocks at battle pass level 380 — Screengrab via Valve

Primal Feast — Unlocks at battle pass level 465 — Screengrab via Valve

