Are there New Creeps or Terrain in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass?

It's a little different from previous years.

The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass is finally here. It’s packed with all sorts of content, including items, skins, sprays, taunts, and there’s more to come in the second part of the battle pass, which releases in Nov.

But, after scrolling through all the battle pass levels to see the unlockable content that corresponds with each one, a lot of players are wondering whether new creeps and terrains are included.

Sadly, the answer is no.

Image via Valve

Unlike previous years, this year’s battle pass doesn’t have new creeps or terrains. Players are surprised and disappointed with the omission, mostly because a lava terrain seemed like a perfect fit with the theme.

Oddly enough, the battle pass does include new towers, which usually go hand-in-hand with new creeps and new terrain. They’re called Stoneclaw Scavengers Radiant or Dire Towers and unlock at Level 176.

They both resemble large crabs. The radiant tower looks like an earth-colored boulder with blue emerald shards sticking out of it, while the dire tower has a distinct volcanic rock theme infused with lava.

Image via Valve

At this stage, it’s unclear whether new creeps and terrains will come in the second stage of the battle pass. However, some players aren’t willing to wait around. They’re already encouraging others to make a fuss about it.

Valve has a good track record of listening to the Dota 2 community’s demands. So, there’s a good chance their efforts won’t go to waste.

We’ll just have to wait and see how it plays out.