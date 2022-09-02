How do levels work in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass?

Grind them or buy them. The choice is yours

Dota 2 fans rejoice! The battle pass for The International 2022 is now live. It’s packed with unlockable content including skins, sprays, taunts, and more. The second half will be released in November.

However, unlocking content doesn’t come without a price. Like most battle passes, players will need to obtain levels and progress through hundreds of tiers, each one bearing a prize.

That might sound like a daunting prospect, but it’s also what makes the battle pass fun. It gives players something to strive for. However, it begs the question: how do levels work in the battle pass?

Earn battle pass levels by completing quests

The main way to earn battle pass levels is by completing weekly quests.

A set of six quests will be released each week. Each one has three tiers, meaning players can earn three progress stars per quest. However, the requirements increase with each one.

Players will receive 500 Battle Points when they hit four stars in one week. Then, they’ll receive an additional 1000 Battle Points for hitting nine, followed by 1500 Battle Points when they hit 15.

Completing them all means players can earn 3000 Battle Points each week, which works out to be around three battle pass levels. However, some weeks offer Bonus Week Battle Chests instead.

It’s also important to note players won’t miss out on Battle Points if they don’t complete all the quests by the end of any given week. They can switch between all available weeks whenever they want and complete them accordingly.

Earn battle pass levels by finding chests in Cavern Crawl

Another way to earn battle pass levels is by completing Cavern Crawl challenges, which is a maze-game of sorts that requires players to win a game with a specific hero or set of heroes.

However, the points don’t come from completing each challenge. Instead, they come from finding chests hidden throughout the map along the way, some of which are hidden behind obstacles.

There are nine large chests containing 2000 Battle Points and 53 small chests containing 250 Battle Points. Finding them all will net players 31,250 Battle Points, which equates to 31 battle pass levels.

Buy battle pass levels with money

Alternatively, players with money to spare who want to level up their Dota 2 battle pass in the fastest way possible can buy levels. This can be done with the initial battle pass purchase or later.

Those who want to do it right away should opt for the Level 50 Bundle for $29.35 or the Level 100 Bundle for $44.99 rather than buying the Standard Battle Pass for $9.99, which starts at Level 1.

Those who have already purchased the battle pass can buy additional levels in various quantities on the battle pass screen in their Dota 2 client. There will be discounts down the road, too.

That sums up everything Dota 2 players need to know about the battle pass.

All that’s left to do is put in the work and grind out the levels (or buy them)—whichever makes the most sense for any given player.