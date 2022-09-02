Immortal items used to rule the land in Dota 2 until arcanas and personas came along. Though immortals may have lost their spot as the most sought cosmetics in the game, they’re still highly popular and continue to add more details to heroes.
Like previous iterations, the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass also came bundled with plenty of Immortal items. Players will be able to add these immortal items to their collections by leveling up their battle passes. In addition to completing challenges, fans will also have the option to purchase tiers to unlock all the battle pass rewards quickly.
All Immortal items in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass
- Centaur Warrunner — Infernal Cavalcade
- Enchantress — Flutterstep
- Templar Assasin — Seclusions of the Void
- Venomancer — Aktok’s Glory
- Meepo — Everglyph Goggles
- Bristleback — Blastmitt Berserker
- Templar Assasin — Golden Seclusions of the Void
- Centaur Warrunner — Golden Infernal Cavalcade
- Hoodwink — The Strings of Suradan
- The Battle Pass 2022 Emblem
There will also be a second immortal chest that contains more new items. The second chest will release with the Part II of the battle pass, however, which will go live after The International 2022.