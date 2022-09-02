"The odds are with us, or are they?"

Immortal items used to rule the land in Dota 2 until arcanas and personas came along. Though immortals may have lost their spot as the most sought cosmetics in the game, they’re still highly popular and continue to add more details to heroes.

Like previous iterations, the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass also came bundled with plenty of Immortal items. Players will be able to add these immortal items to their collections by leveling up their battle passes. In addition to completing challenges, fans will also have the option to purchase tiers to unlock all the battle pass rewards quickly.

All Immortal items in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass

Centaur Warrunner — Infernal Cavalcade — Screengrab via Valve Enchantress — Flutterstep — Screengrab via Valve

Templar Assasin — Seclusions of the Void — Screengrab via Valve Venomancer — Aktok’s Glory — Screengrab via Valve Meepo — Everglyph Goggles — Screengrab via Valve Bristleback — Blastmitt Berserker — Screengrab via Valve Templar Assasin — Golden Seclusions of the Void — Screengrab via Valve Centaur Warrunner — Golden Infernal Cavalcade — Screengrab via Valve Hoodwink — The Strings of Suradan — Screengrab via Valve The Battle Pass 2022 Emblem — Screengrab via Valve

Centaur Warrunner — Infernal Cavalcade

— Infernal Cavalcade Enchantress — Flutterstep

— Flutterstep Templar Assasin — Seclusions of the Void

— Seclusions of the Void Venomancer — Aktok’s Glory

— Aktok’s Glory Meepo — Everglyph Goggles

— Everglyph Goggles Bristleback — Blastmitt Berserker

— Blastmitt Berserker Templar Assasin — Golden Seclusions of the Void

— Golden Seclusions of the Void Centaur Warrunner — Golden Infernal Cavalcade

— Golden Infernal Cavalcade Hoodwink — The Strings of Suradan

— The Strings of Suradan The Battle Pass 2022 Emblem

There will also be a second immortal chest that contains more new items. The second chest will release with the Part II of the battle pass, however, which will go live after The International 2022.