Dota 2

Dota 2 BLAST Slam II: Schedule, brackets, and more

Maybe the last tournament on Patch 7.37e?
Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
|

Published: Feb 5, 2025 07:15 am

After their inaugural Dota 2 event in November 2024, BLAST is back to the fray again with another LAN event from the organization’s Copenhagen-based studio. BLAST Slam II features a $1M prize pool, just like the last time, with 10 of the top teams fighting it off in single-elimination bracket games across this week.

Incidentally, Dota 2 is still on Patch 7.37e—the patch Slam I was played on—even after more than two months. However, as we saw in Fissure Playground #1 last week, the meta has been evolving even without Valve’s interception. It’ll be interesting to see whether Dota 2 gets a gameplay patch with Crownfall Act IV ending on Feb 6 in the middle of BLAST Slam II.

Here are all the teams participating in Dota 2 BLAST Slam II. They are all direct invites, as the event had no qualifiers.

  • PARIVISION
  • BetBoom Team
  • Team Falcons
  • Team Liquid
  • Tundra Esports
  • Gaimin Gladiatos
  • Nigma Galaxy
  • Xtreme Gaming
  • Yakult Brothers
  • Talon Esports

Dota 2 BLAST Slam II schedule

BetBoom Team members celebrating their win on the BLAST Slam I stage
BetBoom was the winner of Slam I. Image via BLAST

Group Stage

The one-day group stage had two groups of five teams fighting it out in the king-of-the-hill format, each playing four best-of-one games to secure higher placements in the upcoming playoffs.

Feb 26

Group A
  • Team Liquid 1-0 Talon Esports
  • BetBoom Team 0-1 Yakult Brothers
  • Tundra Esports 1-0 Talon Esports
  • Team Liquid 0-1 Yakult Brothers
  • BetBoom Team 0-1 Tundra Esports
  • Talon Esports 0-1 Yakult Brothers
  • Team Liquid 1-0 Tundra Esports
  • Talon Esports 1-0 BetBoom Team
  • Tundra Esports 1-0 Yakult Brothers
  • Team Liquid 0-1 BetBoom Team
Group B
  • Team Falcons 0-1 Nigma Galaxy
  • PARIVISION 1-0 Xtreme Gaming
  • Gaimin Gladiators 1-0 Nigma Galaxy
  • Team Falcons 1-0 Xtreme Gaming
  • PARIVISION 0-1 Gaimin Gladiators
  • Nigma Galaxy 1-0 Xtreme Gaming
  • Team Falcons 1-0 Gaimin Gladiators
  • Nigma Galaxy 1-0 PARIVISION
  • Gaimin Gladiators 1-0 Xtreme Gaming
  • Team Falcons 0-1 PARIVISION
Dota 2 Blast Slam II group stage standings
A brutal day of action. Screenshot via Liquipedia

Playoffs

BLAST Slam II sticks with the single-elimination bracket best-of-three series format for playoffs. Each day leading up to the grand final on Feb 9 sees two best-of-three series, with the losers immediately eliminated from the tournament.

All times are in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).

Feb 5

Round 1

3pm: PARIVISION vs. Talon Esports

6pm: BetBoom Team vs. Xtreme Gaming

Feb 6

Round 2

3pm: Team Liquid vs. TBD

6pm: Team Falcons vs. TBD

Feb 7

Quarterfinals

3pm: Nigma Galaxy vs. TBD

6pm: Yakult Brothers vs. TBD

Feb 8

Semifinals

3pm: Tundra Esports vs. TBD

6pm: Gaimin Gladiators vs. TBD

Feb 9

Grand Final

4:30pm: TBD vs. TBD

Dota 2 BLAST Slam II standings

BLAST Slam II prize pool distribution infographic
The split is another new thing coming from this tournament org. Image via BLAST

With the second tournament, BLAST has decided to split the $1 million prize pool into two portions: $750K is up for grabs as prize money, while the rest of $250,000 is awarded as team earnings.

PlacePrize Pool EarningsTeam EarningsTeam
1st$300,000$100,000TBD
2nd$150,000$50,000TBD
3rd-4th$60,000$20,000TBD, TBD
5th-6th$35,000$15,000TBD, TBD
7th-8th$30,000$10,000TBD, TBD
9th-10th$25,000$5,000TBD, TBD

Dota 2 BLAST Slam II: How to watch

You can watch Blast Slam II on all popular streaming platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Kick, and BLAST’s own BLAST.tv. For info on streams in other languages, you can check out the Liquipedia page of the tournament.

Manodeep Mukherjee
Freelance writer for Dot Esports since May 2023. Started writing about esports and gaming three years ago. English Major. Favorite game: Disco Elysium. Has played an awful lot of Dota 2.
