Dota 2 BLAST Slam II: Schedule, brackets, and more

After their inaugural Dota 2 event in November 2024, BLAST is back to the fray again with another LAN event from the organization’s Copenhagen-based studio. BLAST Slam II features a $1M prize pool, just like the last time, with 10 of the top teams fighting it off in single-elimination bracket games across this week.
Incidentally, Dota 2 is still on Patch 7.37e—the patch Slam I was played on—even after more than two months. However, as we saw in Fissure Playground #1 last week, the meta has been evolving even without Valve’s interception. It’ll be interesting to see whether Dota 2 gets a gameplay patch with Crownfall Act IV ending on Feb 6 in the middle of BLAST Slam II.
Table of contents
Here are all the teams participating in Dota 2 BLAST Slam II. They are all direct invites, as the event had no qualifiers.
- PARIVISION
- BetBoom Team
- Team Falcons
- Team Liquid
- Tundra Esports
- Gaimin Gladiatos
- Nigma Galaxy
- Xtreme Gaming
- Yakult Brothers
- Talon Esports
Dota 2 BLAST Slam II schedule
Group Stage
The one-day group stage had two groups of five teams fighting it out in the king-of-the-hill format, each playing four best-of-one games to secure higher placements in the upcoming playoffs.
Feb 26
Group A
- Team Liquid 1-0 Talon Esports
- BetBoom Team 0-1 Yakult Brothers
- Tundra Esports 1-0 Talon Esports
- Team Liquid 0-1 Yakult Brothers
- BetBoom Team 0-1 Tundra Esports
- Talon Esports 0-1 Yakult Brothers
- Team Liquid 1-0 Tundra Esports
- Talon Esports 1-0 BetBoom Team
- Tundra Esports 1-0 Yakult Brothers
- Team Liquid 0-1 BetBoom Team
Group B
- Team Falcons 0-1 Nigma Galaxy
- PARIVISION 1-0 Xtreme Gaming
- Gaimin Gladiators 1-0 Nigma Galaxy
- Team Falcons 1-0 Xtreme Gaming
- PARIVISION 0-1 Gaimin Gladiators
- Nigma Galaxy 1-0 Xtreme Gaming
- Team Falcons 1-0 Gaimin Gladiators
- Nigma Galaxy 1-0 PARIVISION
- Gaimin Gladiators 1-0 Xtreme Gaming
- Team Falcons 0-1 PARIVISION
Playoffs
BLAST Slam II sticks with the single-elimination bracket best-of-three series format for playoffs. Each day leading up to the grand final on Feb 9 sees two best-of-three series, with the losers immediately eliminated from the tournament.
All times are in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).
Feb 5
Round 1
3pm: PARIVISION vs. Talon Esports
6pm: BetBoom Team vs. Xtreme Gaming
Feb 6
Round 2
3pm: Team Liquid vs. TBD
6pm: Team Falcons vs. TBD
Feb 7
Quarterfinals
3pm: Nigma Galaxy vs. TBD
6pm: Yakult Brothers vs. TBD
Feb 8
Semifinals
3pm: Tundra Esports vs. TBD
6pm: Gaimin Gladiators vs. TBD
Feb 9
Grand Final
4:30pm: TBD vs. TBD
Dota 2 BLAST Slam II standings
With the second tournament, BLAST has decided to split the $1 million prize pool into two portions: $750K is up for grabs as prize money, while the rest of $250,000 is awarded as team earnings.
|Place
|Prize Pool Earnings
|Team Earnings
|Team
|1st
|$300,000
|$100,000
|TBD
|2nd
|$150,000
|$50,000
|TBD
|3rd-4th
|$60,000
|$20,000
|TBD, TBD
|5th-6th
|$35,000
|$15,000
|TBD, TBD
|7th-8th
|$30,000
|$10,000
|TBD, TBD
|9th-10th
|$25,000
|$5,000
|TBD, TBD
Dota 2 BLAST Slam II: How to watch
You can watch Blast Slam II on all popular streaming platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Kick, and BLAST’s own BLAST.tv. For info on streams in other languages, you can check out the Liquipedia page of the tournament.
Published: Feb 5, 2025 07:15 am