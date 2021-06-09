Deth joins Fnatic, takes over offlane role

Fnatic’s Dota 2 roster is retooled ahead of The International 10 Southeast Asia qualifiers with a new off laner.

Yang “Deth” Wu Heng is Fnatic’s new position three. Ng “ChYuan” Kee Chyuan, initially recruited in April as an off laner, is moving back to the mid lane after just two months.

Deth had a high-profile stint with another SEA team, OB Neon Esports, during the ONE Esports Singapore Major. The Singaporean was summoned as an emergency stand-in and impressed throughout the tournament, ending joint-fifth in one of the Major’s best underdog storylines.

Fnatic will have their work cut out ahead of them to make an appearance at TI10. Each region has just one additional slot, and it’s likely that they will face stiff competition from regional rivals for the sole berth. Every team in the region, bar the ones already qualified for TI10 by virtue of being in the top 12 places of the overall Dota Pro Ciruit rankings, will battle in a last-gasp qualifier for Dota 2‘s premier competition.

While the WePlay AniMajor results are yet to be decided, TNC Predator faces an uphill climb from the lower bracket and need to at least finish in the top half, while OB Esports can possibly fall out of its current 12th place in the overall Dota Pro Circuit rankings. Should both teams fail to finish in the first 12 places after the Major, they will join Fnatic in a bloody fight just to get to the starting line of TI10.

Whether or not more SEA teams join the fray, Fnatic will be in the Regional Qualifier starting June 30 with their new off laner.