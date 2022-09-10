Ceb sets goal to return to competitive Dota 2 during Z Event charity drive

Sébastien “Ceb” Debs has technically been retired from competitive Dota 2 since November 2021 after a historic career, but things like unexpected visa issues and community charity goals continue to keep the door open for a return.

As part of his “mandatory donation goals” that he helped set to raise money for Z Event, the biggest French charity streaming marathon, Ceb included several outlandish goals like playing League of Legends on stream, or even putting together a new Dota 2 team.

Mandatory donation goals tweet before the charity stream marathon begins 😄; send help #ZEVENT2022 pic.twitter.com/kuNV7pCrsL — Ceb (@Ceb) September 9, 2022

The LoL goal is a funny joke, but if he somehow helps raise $100,000 between Sept. 9 and 11, he has confirmed that he will recruit four other players and register as a roster for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit season. That would mean a full return to competitive play, and trying to make it into the lower bracket of a DPC regional.

After posting those goals, the community immediately sprung into action and started spreading the word that there was a way to get Ceb back in the game as more than just a stand-in for OG at a Major.

“Guys food is great and all but watching Ceb play professionally again is much better right?” Twitter user Rastko said, which is a sentiment that was echoed across the community.

During his first shift on stream, Ceb has already raised more than $5,000 and played plenty of Dota, either with fans or coaching them in their games.

Ceb has played several competitive matches over the last year, having to stand in for OG during the DPC’s Stockholm and Arlington Majors, helping his organization lift its fifth Major trophy in Stockholm and securing another win at ESL One Malaysia.

There are still four more goals before that top $100,000 mark is on the table, and it costs more than all of the other goals combined, but there is still plenty of time to bring Ceb back in a slightly more permanent fashion while also supporting charity. But hey, at least cracking $10,000 will force him to have a Topson-style mustache!

Z Event 2022 as a whole will run from Sept. 9 to 11. Last year, the event helped raise $11.5 million for Action Against Hunger, breaking several records in the process.