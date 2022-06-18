B8 releases its Dota 2 roster, including Dendi, ahead of another rebuild

The turntable that is B8 just keeps spinning, with the organization officially releasing yet another Dota 2 roster, including captain and founder Dendi. This time, the shuffle is slightly more complex than the team’s previous moves.

The ongoing war in Ukraine caused some serious issues for the team, specifically in the qualifiers for the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit, as it disrupted the team’s training camp to the point that management had to make a change when things snowballed.

“We decided to say goodbye to our Dota 2 team,” Dendi said. “It’s sad, but our results were underwhelming.”

In the actual video discussing the team’s release, all of the other players were open in talking about the flaws that caused the team to fall apart during close games. These issues culminated in the decision to release the team, which was apparently expected and done on good terms.

Dendi also gave a bit of background into the organization’s process of scouting players, sharing that more than 25 players were scouted per position of need during the team’s rebuild in November 2021. For now, the org is going quiet on the Dota front as they look to build a team that can better compete in the game’s current landscape.

“It’s hard to build a Dota team from scratch again, but B8 is ready for the difficulties,” Dendi said. “We see it as an opportunity. So guys, await some new information about the new team.”

Even though Dendi was included in the release, it is very likely that he will return to lead the next iteration of B8’s Dota lineup despite some fans listing his performance among the previous iteration’s biggest flaws. This included helming a team that had the longest losing streak in competitive Dota history.

While Dendi has faced criticism for his play and teambuilding, B8 has brought up several talented players that have since broken out for other rosters in Europe, such as Remco “Crystallis” Arets and Alimzhan “watson” Islambekov.

For now, B8 will continue to support its CS:GO roster while searching for new players to bring in for an eventual return to Dota.