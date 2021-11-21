B8, Dendi overhaul Dota 2 roster ahead of 2022 DPC season

With only a few days left in the calendar before the next DPC season, B8 announced its final roster, consisting of Alexander “V1olent” Park, Danil “Dendi” Ishutin, Maxim “pJonn” Netrebsky, Adam “Lagoona” Chakhaev, and Azamat “Gatciy” Gattsiev.

Though the DPC season hasn’t started yet, the players have been actively playing together in the Dota 2 Champions League season five. They sit at the bottom of the standings, but a new DPC season can mean a new beginning for the squad.

Hello guys 😊



Here is our roster for the upcoming DPC season:



POS1 – V1olent

POS2 – Dendi

POS3 – pJon`

POS4 – Lagoona

POS5 – Gatciy



Lets go В8 🎱

Dendi still retains his title as the most experienced player on the roster, but he’ll be accompanied by Gatciy, who’s been around the scene for some time. He’s been playing in the CIS scene since 2019 and was a part of Cyberium before he moved onto B8.

Compared to other teams in the region, B8 had a rather shaky offseason since the organization had to jump through a few hoops before rebuilding its roster. While the team was set on rebuilding yet another roster around Dendi after parting ways with the rest of its lineup, B8 found itself at crossroads and had to kick one of its founding members, Dendi.

The situation occurred due to a former B8 player, Aleksandr “Nofear” Churochkin. Nofear was the captain of XactJlepbI, which merged with B8 prior to the 2021 DPC season. After the merge, B8 played in XactJlepbI’s spot in the second division despite getting eliminated by placing eight in the prior season. The control of the DPC slot still belonged to Nofear, and he refused to negotiate his terms.

After a period of low hopes and expectations, the organization would come up with a new rebuilding plan which wouldn’t include Dendi. Until Valve intervened.

After B8 shared the details of their agreement with Nofear by providing proof, Valve decided B8’s case was strong enough to constitute giving them the DPC slot, which meant the organization could bring back Dendi to the squad since Nofear was out of the picture.